The Nisga'a Valley Health Authority has reported more COVID cases.
The Nisga'a Valley Health Authority has reported another 11 positive COVID-19 test results in addition to those reported yesterday.
There have been 53 positive cases for the current clusters, 26 of which are now considered recovered.
If you have any COVID-19 symptoms, the health authority asks community members to contact their local NVHA Health Clinic to get tested and self-isolate as directed by your medical health professionals.