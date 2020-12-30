The Nisga'a Valley Health Authority is dealing with new cases of COVID-19

A notice from the authority says it has received six laboratory confirmations from Northern Health of new positive cases.



The new positive cases have originated in or been through the Nass Valley.



Testing is now underway, with Nisga'a Valley Health prioritizing community members it or Northern Health have contacted because they are potential primary contacts or are experiencing flu-like symptoms.



The notice says a more expanded testing strategy may be implemented as further information is gathered.



Any Nisga'a members experiencing flu-like symptoms are being asked to arrange for a COVID-19 test and self-isolate.



Nisga'a Valley Health is also reminding people that a negative test result does not mean a person can't still develop COVID-19 illness or transmit the virus to others.



A series of COVID-19 cases in the Nass Valley led to tight restrictions and lockdown measures in November.