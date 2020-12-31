The Nisga'a Valley Health Authority records two more cases of COVID-19

The Nisga'a Valley Health Authority has reported two more lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 today. That brings the total number of cases that have originated or been through the Nass Valley recently to 8.



The first six cases were announced yesterday.Testing is now underway, with potential primary contacts and people experiencing flu-like symptoms the priority.



To protect the community, Nisga'a Valley Health is asking all Nisga'a residents to restrict travel to essential trips only and self-isolate for 14 days when travelling to the Terrace area or beyond.