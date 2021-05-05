The Northwest Reginal Airport nears completion of the apron expansion

The Northwest Regional Airport's apron expansion project is expected to be completed this month. The airport apron is where aircraft are parked, unloaded, loaded, refuelled, boarded, or maintained. Airport Development Manager Dave Kumpolt explains that the 2 million dollar project began last October and was required to accommodate the increasing amount of charter traffic flying in with the crews working on the LNG Canada facility in Kitimat.​​​



"The Charter traffic began to increase in Terrace, and it continues to increase today, so in order to accommodate all this new charter traffic, we had to increase the size of our apron. We had four stands for aircraft to park at the apron so we could service four aircraft at a time. We are increasing it to 6 aircraft, and that will accommodate all the charter aircraft coming and going each day."



Kumpolt says the work went on pause in November due to snow but resumed again in April. He went on to explain the primary purpose of the expansion.



"Behind me, you see the apron expansion area. It's approximately 100 meters by 60 meters, and that will be the new aircraft parking area for overnight parking and day parking when the aircraft stands aren't being used. As well the south side of the apron, there is an 8.5-meter expansion and is approximately 300 meters long, and that will increase the apron to the south and allow for more clearance between the parked aircraft and the aircraft traversing the apron."



Kumpolt says the airport is well situated for the next several years to serve the entire region. He says they are also planning to rehabilitate the surface apron and taxiway alpha scheduled to occur this summer.