The pandemic impacts availability of outdoor equipment

As the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded, many of our favourite activities have either been cancelled, postponed or even modified to reflect provincial health guidelines. For example, the BC Government website states, indoor group exercise is currently prohibited.

In addition, games, tournaments, and competitions for indoor and outdoor group sports are not permitted.

All seasons Source for Sports owner "Big Bob" says that sales have not been affected for the outdoor sports, but when it comes to indoor activities -- that's another story.



"As far as team sports go, it's completely devastated us. Unfortunately, we had most of our stock in when the COVID closures hit. Hockey sales were down almost 50-60%, our ball sales have been down 70%, soccer been down 80% can't sell anything if they are not playing."



He says the weather will be a massive factor in the success of selling outdoor camping gear. He mentions the increase of outdoor goods he was able to obtain.



"We have expanded our camping gear immensely. We probably tripped what we normally carry for tents, sleeping bags, cookware and freeze-dried food, those kind of things. So I'm hoping that it's going to be strong, footwear we got a lot of inventory, but again, as people are going to find out, there is no backup inventory. What we have in stock is pretty well it, and we are not going to be able to repeat it; stock is sold out until September for summer goods."



Bob says he is grateful for all the community support and residents deciding to shop local.