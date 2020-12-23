The public hearing for the proposed inland port in Terrace has been moved.

Terrace City Council has rescheduled a hearing regarding the inland port development on Keith Avenue to a virtual format. The initial meeting had been postponed due to increased pandemic restrictions and pending a scheduling opportunity to set up a virtual online session.



The new meeting will take place online on January 14th at 5 pm. The original meeting, set for December 18th, included a four-hour session that would have allowed members of the public to attend in person to provide feedback on the proposed development.



The virtual open house remains available until December 31st and provides detailed information on the project. It is expected that a final decision on the proposal will be made some time following this session.



Residents can find the links for the open house and join the virtual meeting at the cities website, and those that only wish to watch the online session will be carried live on their Facebook page.