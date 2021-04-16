The public urged to use caution when outdoor burning.

The B.C. Wildfire Service is urging people to be cautious when burning.The warmer weather and lower humidity levels throughout the Northwest Fire Centre are expected to last into next week.



The forecast is calling for a drying trend across the Northwest Fire Centre, especially in the Nadina Fire Zone. As the temperature increases, burning conditions become more hazardous; and with windy conditions, a grass fire can spread quickly.

In a news release, the wildfire service says there are currently no open burning prohibitions in effect within the Northwest Fire Centre. However, BCWS staff are monitoring the situation very closely and could implement a fire prohibition within 48-72 hours of the decision.

Category 2 & 3 open fires (backyard burning and industrial burning) may be prohibited once an area is snow-free. An open fire prohibition typically remains in place until the fire danger has decreased to an acceptable level as determined by NWFC staff.

The BCWS wants to remind residents that it's the individual's responsibility to ensure that burning is done safely and according to regulations.

Piles must only be lit when the venting index is favourable; it is advised to monitor the upcoming weather forecast and checks with your local governments to see if any local burning restrictions are in place.

B.C. Wildfire Service staff will be conducting several pile burning projects when weather conditions are favourable. Burning will only occur if weather conditions are suitable and allow smoke to dissipate.

The NWFC would like to remind all burn registration holders, both current and over the past winter, that there is always the potential for winter burn piles to "holdover" until the spring.

This means that burn piles can and do burn deep and smoulder until the spring when warm weather and snow-free conditions allow these smouldering fires to become active and turn into a wildfire.

If a wildfire occurs due to your burning, you may be found responsible for the government's fire control costs and any related damages to Crown resources. Administrative penalties of up to $100,000 may be levied for failing to comply with the Wildfire Act and Regulation.