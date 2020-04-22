The Riverboat Days Committee is exploring various methods to continue the festivities

Riverboat Days may go virtual?! The anticipated and ever popular annual event is exploring various methods to continue the festivities. Riverboat Days Committee President Kam Siemens says they are still in the planning stages. She explained that the committee's role is to coordinate and advertise events that could potentially take place during Riverboat Days and to ensure that event organizers are adhering to safety protocols. Siemens went on to say that they sent out questionnaires to the event organizers to gain their perspective on how to proceed.

"We have given the other organizers until the end of May to get back to use because in reality, if they can adhere to the health regulations that are set out for physical distancing, we may consider it, but once again, we have to then go back and review what the regulations are in place at that point in time. That being said, we know for a fact we won't have a parade. There is no way we can adhere to the regulations of social distancing."

She emphasized that the committee are still exploring other options on how to proceed and are open to public input.

"Our main goal is to showcase and foster a community spirit, the culture, the heritage that we have. There is a need still for that community spirit. We will not have a booklet out this year. We are looking at a lot of potentially virtual events, possibly a scavenger hunt that they can do their own mini little family event at home. We are trying our best to become creative, but we are also looking towards our community as a whole if we can do it virtually. Give us some ideas. We can't say Riverboat Days is truly cancelled its just going to look very different."

Siemens revealed that the committee continues to cautiously plan for the event and will provide an official statement on June 4th regarding their decision on whether the event is to proceed, and if so, in what form.