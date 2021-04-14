The Terrace Community Foundation celebrated its tenth anniversary

This month marks ten years since the establishment of the Terrace Community Foundation, created by the City of Terrace and supported with initial funding from the Northern Development Initiative Trust.

The foundation supports community development in the Terrace area through charitable awards. The foundation is apolitical and is structured as a non-profit corporation under federal legislation, governed by a volunteer Board.

City officials gathered at the bandshell in George Little Park this afternoon to receive a plaque that acknowledges the Terrace Community Foundation's significant donors. The plaque will be on permanent display at City Hall.

Terrace Community Foundation Chair, Norm Parry, says they will continue to bring awareness for the foundation and keep growing the endowment funds.

"This new exciting program that we are launching called vital signs and vital conversations to talk to the people of Terrace on what makes Terrace vital what do they need, and I think once we get that, it will take us a couple of years but once we get that information and we will use that to target funds to and really help the City of Terrace."

The Dare to Dream Foundation and Terrace Community Foundation was pleased to announce The Dare to Dream Fund's establishment within the Terrace Community Foundation.

This "Named Fund" is housed with the Terrace Community Foundation's Endowment Fund and will generate ongoing income to support the Dare to Dream musical instruction program in Terrace area schools. Terrace Mayor Carol Leclerc says the Fund was established with a substantial financial donation from Lower Mainland-based music clinician Donnie Clark.

"Donnie Clark has been a huge supporter of the Dare to Dream for years and years and years, and he very generously donated $50,000 to the Terrace Community Foundation to support kids."

Mr. Clark is well known in the jazz music field in British Columbia and the northwest through many years of adjudication and instruction through the Northwest Music Festival.