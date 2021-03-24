The Terrace COVID-19 vaccination clinic is officially open

The Terrace COVID-19 vaccine clinic officially opened yesterday. Kitsumkalum matriarch Sharon Bryant gave her blessing in Sm'algyax to formally open the vaccine clinic. In attendance were Mayor Carol Leclerc, other council members, several staff members, and health care workers.



Approximately 850 people booked appointments for the clinic this week, which started offering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for seniors over 80 and Indigenous people over 65 years.



The vaccination drive at the Terrace Sportsplex will continue until March 26, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. People receiving the vaccine first need to check-in at a reception area before entering the rink.



After getting the shot, residents wait in a physically-distanced observation area for 15 minutes to be monitored if they experience any side effects and then exit through the back door into the parking lot.



Northern Health is now taking calls from people born in or before 1944 and Indigenous peoples born in or before 1966 for the next round of vaccine bookings.