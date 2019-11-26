The Terrace Restorative Justice Group Received a Letter of Support

The Terrace Restorative Justice group requested and received a letter of support from Terrace City Council this week, to aid in receiving funding for their program expansion. Restorative justice is a system of criminal reform which focuses on the rehabilitation of offenders through reconciliation with victims and the community at large. Representative, Barbara Bond, says they are one of the few programs in the province that is currently run entirely by volunteers and having the funds to pay for a part time employee, would assist with their goals including obtaining a memorandum of understanding with the crown council at the court house. Bond feels that it's very important to focus this method on youth and getting this implemented into the school system with the primary focus on non-power based crimes.