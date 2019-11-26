The Terrace Restorative Justice Group Received a Letter of Support
The Terrace Restorative Justice group requested and received a letter of support from Terrace City Council this week, to aid in receiving funding for their program expansion. Restorative justice is a system of criminal reform which focuses on the rehabilitation of offenders through reconciliation with victims and the community at large.
Representative, Barbara Bond, says they are one of the few programs in the province that is currently run entirely by volunteers and having the funds to pay for a part time employee, would assist with their goals including obtaining a memorandum of understanding with the crown council at the court house. Bond feels that it's very important to focus this method on youth and getting this implemented into the school system with the primary focus on non-power based crimes.
"It’s super, super important to be able to get into our youth, prior to them seeing the criminal justice system. Our courts, at this point in time, are so stuffed with crime, that they are addressing right now, that a lot of those crimes we could be addressing restorability."
Reverend Teri Myer also spoke to council saying, when you enter into the criminal justice system, the matter is taken away from the victim and becomes a state crime causing the victims to lose their voice.
"Where restorative justice says ok, how do you feel, how did this impact you and you get to share that story with the folks that have made some poor decisions for whatever reason and then you get to have that dialogue, hopefully, and engage. That victim now gets a chance to take back some power and it gives the other person a chance to really look at “ok why did I make these decisions and maybe I can make some different ones."
Bond mentions the crime severity index increase in Terrace and the need for this program that she believes, will change the social landscape of Terrace completely.
"Violent criminal violations up 8 percent to 411, 22 sexual assaults, 68 percent from 2017, 187 level one assault, 50 level 2 assaults and three aggravated assaults. While most of these particular crimes, our program is not in a position to help with yet, there are many areas with which we can, with proper training, we will be able to capture some of those areas."
Bond wants more inter agency meetings to discuss the benefits, they feel, restorative justice can provide. She says the program needs to be nurtured, as they can only go so far as volunteers.