The Terrace Salvation Army Hosted Their Annual Kettle Kickoff

The holiday season is fast approaching which means the Terrace Salvation Army's hosted their annual Kettle Kickoff today at Canadian Tire. Hot dogs and hot chocolate were available for a donation, along with some musical entertainment performed by local musicians. Terrace Salvation Army Lieutenant, Rick Apperson, says all the money raised in the community stays here to help with local programs.

"One of the programs that we do every year is we have a Christmas hamper program, we just closed our registration for that where we give away about 35,000 dollars worth of food and toys through that campaign. Some of the money raised, through our kettle season, goes to that program itself and then we also have our food bank. We have a feeding program; we have a kids school club and other programs like that. All the money that’s raised will go towards keeping those programs running."

Last year, 104,000 dollars was raised. This time around, they hope to raise $115,000 and to kick off their campaign; Canadian Tire and the Terrace Rotary Club have provided donations to give the Salvation Army a head start in reaching their goals.

Local Canadian Tire store owner, Bryan Gascon said "Again this year we were happy to have the Kettle Kickoff here at Canadian Tire. We're going to give them 2,000 dollars to hopefully help some people out at Christmas."

Rotay Club President, Brian Downie also added "It’s something we do every year is to make a sizeable donation to the Salvation Army. Salvation Army does great things for people in our community. We’re donating 2,500 dollars this year."

Apperson says volunteers are always needed and appreciated.

"We are only 70 percent filled right now so always looking for more volunteers. They just need to have a smiling face and be willing to stand for two hours or sit by the kettles for two hours and just be welcoming to people who walk by."

Kettles will be fully operational by tomorrow at Canadian Tire, Skeena Mall, BC Liquor Store, Walmart, Save On Foods and Safeway. Don’t carry change? Not to worry, four of those locations will offer tap donations through wireless on-line payment devices.