The Thornhill Community Water System is under a boil water advisory

The Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine has issued a Precautionary Boil Water Advisory for the Thornhill Community Water System effective immediately. Laboratory tests indicate the presence of total coliform bacteria in the drinking water.



This may indicate that a disease-causing micro-organism may be present, including bacteria, viruses and parasites that can cause enteric symptoms such as nausea, diarrhea, cramps, vomiting and others.



Bottled or boiled water, once cooled, should be used for drinking, cooking and when brushing your teeth. The regional district is flushing and resampling the system to address the situation. The next update is scheduled to be issued this Friday.