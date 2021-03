The 2021 Telkwa municipal by-election results have been released, and Dave Livesey has claimed the vacant councillor's seat with 61 votes.



He defeated two other candidates, including Klaus Kraft, who came in second with 51 votes, and Erik Jacobsen in third with 34 votes.



The election was called following the resignation of councillor Rick Fuerst last September, who left his seat due to work conflicts.