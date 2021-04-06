Thornhill land transfer made between RDKS and Kitselas First Nation

The Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine and Kitselas First Nation have jointly completed a Thornhill Land Details Agreement. This agreement finalizes the boundaries of a portion of Crown Land on District Lot 373 in Thornhill to be transferred to Kitselas through their LNG Benefits Agreement with the province.



It also sets out terms for a subsequent land exchange between Kitselas and the Regional District, and it establishes a Joint Community Use Area and Cooperative Management Agreement. The Thornhill Land Details Agreement builds on the Joint Planning Study completed by Kitselas and the Regional District in 2018-2020.



The Study established a shared vision and future land uses for the site, embedded in the Regional District's Official Community Plan for Electoral Area "E." A Cooperation Agreement was prepared to ensure the land use designations are maintained, strengthen relationships, and state the Regional District's support for Kitselas acquiring the province's site as Treaty Settlement Lands. The Cooperation Agreement was approved at a signing ceremony in Gitaus on March 2, 2020.



In a news release, Regional District Board Chair Phil Germuth says it was a pleasure to work with Kitselas on this recent agreement, furthering their relationship and implementing the earlier work completed through the Joint Planning Study. This new community use area and management agreement will provide much needed recreation opportunities within the area.



Kitselas Chief Councillor Judy Gerow added that this agreement brings greater economic opportunities for Kitselas, ensures a shared community area that will benefit people from both communities, and protects and builds upon their excellent working relationship with the Regional District.



A signing ceremony for the Thornhill Land Details Agreement will occur when provincial health guidelines allow it, and it is safe to do so.