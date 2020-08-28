Tow truck sent to impound Terrace street-racing vehicles is itself impounded

A tow-truck, sent to impound two cars for street racing in Terrace, was itself towed away and its driver ticketed for suspected impaired driving.



Terrace RCMP say that on Tuesday night at around 8pm, a couple of vehicles were pulled over after racing down Keith Avenue from Kalum Street to the Thornhill Roundabout, reaching speeds estimated at around 90 kilometres an hour.



The Integrated Road Safety Unit says at one point, both cars had to slam on their brakes to avoid colliding with a transport truck that was entering the highway.



The drivers were ticketed and a tow truck was called in to impound their vehicles -- but the officer noticed the tow truck driver was exhibiting signs of impairment.



The driver failed his roadside breath test and was handed a 90-day Immediate Roadside Driving Prohibition, and the tow truck was impounded for 30 days.



It was hauled away by a different towing company.