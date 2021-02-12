Two confirmed dead in tugboat incident near Kitimat

Two men have died after an incident involving a tugboat south of Kitimat, according to the RCMP.



A news release states that at 12:40 a.m. last Thursday, the RCMP West Coast Marine responded to an emergency beacon from the Gardner Canal and recovered a deceased male.



A second deceased man was later found by the Canadian Coast Guard, while a third person was spotted by a helicopter on the shore and taken to safety.



The RCMP says that the BC Coroner's Service, Work Safe BC and the Transportation Board have been informed of the incident, and that the BC Coroner's Service will be investigating the deaths.



However, the RCMP also said that details are limited and no further information is available at the moment.