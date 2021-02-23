Two suspects charged in break and enter, assault on elderly Smithers woman
Two suspects have been charged in an incident involving an assault on an elderly woman in Smithers last year.
On December 18th, Smithers RCMP responded to a report of a break and enter, where they found that an 88-year-old woman had been assaulted after bear spray was used in the home.
Eugene Tom and Clinton Brown have both been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, breaking and entering and committing theft, and breaking and entering and committing assault.
Tom has also been charged with possession of stolen property under $5,000.
Tom is in custory and will appear in court on March 2nd, while Brown has been released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on March 30th.