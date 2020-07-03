Vancouver man critically injured when struck by truck near Burns Lake

RCMP in Burns Lake are hoping to speak to witnesses or people with dash-cam footage, as they continue to investigate last weekend's accident which sent a Vancouver man to hospital with critical injuries.

Witnesses say the man in his 40's had suddenly stepped onto the travelled portion of Highway 16 outside of Burns Lake, last Saturday afternoon (June 27) at around 2pm -- and was struck by a semi-tractor trailer unit.

Witnesses say the commercial vehicle operator had swerved in a failed attempt to avoid striking him.

Corporal Jesse O’Donaghey says passing motorists -- including an off-duty medical care professional -- stopped to render immediate assistance to the man, who was then rushed to hospital where he remains in stable but critical condition.