Volunteers Celebrate Successful Rescues on Haida Gwaii and at Onion Lake

The All Island Emergency Planning team on Haida Gwaii says it's looking forward to a debriefing session, after a couple of successful rescues over the weekend.

In posts on its Facebook page, the Village of Queen Charlotte says search teams were called out twice to the Yakoun Lake area.

The first call came in Thursday after a couple of hikers were reported missing in the area.

The two went out for what they thought would be a 20-minute walk, became disoriented in the heavy wet snow, and spent two chilly nights in the bush, huddled under a tree the first night and then in a cave the second night.

On Saturday, they managed to flag down the search helicopter and were soon rescued and receiving medical treatment.





[Search on Yakoun Lake area of Haida Gwaii -- Chris Bellamy/Facebook]

Then yesterday, crews were called out again when a cyclist was reported to be in need of extraction near the Yakoun Lake Trailhead.

He was successfully freed from the area and is said to be okay.

The Village is thanking the volunteers, the RCMP and those who helped with food and logistics.

Meantime, Kitimat Search and Rescue is reminding backcountry users to take proper precautions, after successfully rescuing two lost cross-country skiers on the Onion Lake Trail system over the weekend.

KSAR members were called out at around 5:30 yesterday, to help the RCMP locate the skiers, who'd become disoriented after daylight ran out.

Seven Search-and-rescue members responded, along with a member of the Snow Valley Nordic Ski Club, and the two lost skiers were found in good condition and returned to their vehicle around 8:30 pm.

KSAR is reminding you to make sure to complete a pre-plan, which includes your expected return time, before venturing into the backcountry -- and make sure that you leave that information with a responsible person in case something goes wrong.





