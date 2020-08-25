Water Advisory lifted for Port Edward residents but not for Prince Rupert

The district of Port Edward is giving residents the green light for drinking municipal tap water again.



Water advisories have been on and off over the last month but today the district informed residents water treatment plant repairs are complete and the turbidity in the water are very low.

But while consuming water in port edward is without worries now a water advisory remains in place up the road in prince rupert.

It was issued due to last week's heavy rainfall.

The city of Prince Rupert is urging people with weakened immune system including children and pregnant women to boil their water before consuming it.