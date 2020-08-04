Weekend Lightning sparks two small fires in Northwest

The BC Wildfire Service says at least two small fires were sparked by a lightning storm that swept across the northwest over the long weekend.



A fire estimated at 0.2 hectares is burning about 15 kilometres northwest of Terrace near the Kalum Forest Service Road.

The other is near Moraine Creek, southeast of Terrace, and is estimated at about 0.1 hectares in size.

Both fires are listed as under control.



The weekend rain reduced the fire hazard rating to between Low and Very Low in the western part of the region.

It's still Moderate-to-High for much of the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District.