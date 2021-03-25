Weekly COVID-19 case count remains high in Prince Rupert

Northwest B.C. continues to see some of the highest per capita rates of COVID-19 in the province.



According to data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, there were 113 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Prince Rupert from March 14th to 20th.



That's after the region reported 113 cases of the virus last week, and 106 in the week before.



Other hard-hit areas with high rates of the virus include Kitimat and Upper Skeena -- which each reported 20 new cases -- as well as Nisga'a with four new cases.



Elsewhere, Terrace reported 29 new cases while Haida Gwaii reported five.



Cases have also jumped in Smithers, which saw 19 new cases after reporting just two in the previous week.



There were also three new cases in Burns Lake, one in Nechako, and two in the Snow Country - Stikine - Telegraph Creek region.



Although case rates are currently high in the Northwest, Northern Health is hoping that their community-wide vaccination plans in Prince Rupert, Upper Skeena and other remote regions can drive cases down.

Photo source: B.C. Centre for Disease Control.