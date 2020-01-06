Wet'suwet'en Chiefs order CGL workers out of site south of Houston

Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs representing all five clans of the First Nation have served Coastal GasLink an eviction notice, regarding work in their traditional territories south of Houston.



The letter, signed by a number of chiefs, says workers are currently trespassing on unceded Wet'suwet'en territory.



Spokesperson Jen Wickham says workers and contractors complied with the notice.





[Unist'ot'en serve eviction notice to CGL workers south of Houston BC]



In a statement, the chiefs say Coastal Gaslink has violated the Wet’suwet’en law of trespass, and has bulldozed through their territories, destroyed their archaeological sites, and occupied their land with industrial man-camps.



Coastal GasLink says in a statement on its website that it received the notice which demanded it remove its equipment from areas in which it is legally permitted to operate.



A CGL spokeswoman says only security people were on site Saturday and the company expects construction to resume this week.



The company also said it was disappointed that the Unist’ot’en clan have decided to terminate the Access Agreement the two sides signed a year ago, and the company says it continues to hope to find mutually agreeable solutions through productive and meaningful dialogue.

Last Tuesday, the BC Supreme Court granted the company an injunction against opponents of the company's pipeline.

BC Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson demanded the immediate resignation of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations Minister Doug Donaldson, saying he is clearly unable or unwilling to enforce the laws of British Columbia.

