Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs want meetings with Trudeau, Horgan over land and title

It's been almost a year since the provincial and federal governments signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Wetsuweten hereditary chiefs acknowledging their rights and title throughout their traditional territory. Ongoing discussions between the three groups have followed -- and last week, the province announced over $7 million in funding for the chiefs and the Office of the Wet'suwet'en to support these negotiations.



Hereditary Chief Woos of the Grizzly House, also known as Frank Alec, says negotiations have been going slowly." He described Canada as "a hard nut to crack."



"There's priority areas that B.C. and especially Canada are not really paying attention to," he said. "They're really getting down to the easy stuff, like the monetary grant that was released by BC."



Woos says that he and the other chiefs want to discuss Wet'suwet'en land and title, and they want to organize meetings with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier John Horgan to talk about it.



"That's the first thing that we need to do. We need to talk to these two gentlemen."



However, he says he hasn't been able to connect with them.



"I don't blame them -- there's the pandemic issues and the matters that deal with the pandemic. But that's no excuse in terms of communication. There's Zoom, there's social distancing -- all of that can be arranged."



CFTK sent a request for comment to the offices of both the Premier and the Prime Minister. The Premier's office referred our request to Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation minister Murray Rankin, who said the province has received a request from the Hereditary Chiefs for a meeting with the premier and will respond soon.



The Prime Minister's Office has so far not responded.



The Wet'suwet'en Hereditary Chiefs also hope to use their new funding to advance unity among the Wet'suwet'en, following disputes between elected and house chiefs over the Coastal Gaslink Pipeline. Woos says he wants to bring both hereditary and band council chiefs together to figure out how reunification will work.



"We simply will get together and start talking like chiefs. And with all due respect, we will include the chief and council entities of the Wet'suwet'en people. We respect them."



CFTK has reached out to elected band council chiefs for comment.