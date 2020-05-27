Wet'suwet'en woman awarded $55,000 after false arrest in Smithers

A Wet'suwet'en elder has been awarded $55,000 in damages by the province's supreme court -- for physical and mental injuries she suffered during an arrest in Smithers over five years ago.



Irene Joseph was 61 at the time of the arrest, which took place outside a Mark’s clothing store.



Court documents detail how Joseph was shopping when she was mistakenly associated with a woman who was allegedly shoplifting.



After she paid for her items, RCMP Constable Darrin Meier and a staff member spoke with Joseph outside the store.



Joseph -- who was using a walker -- repeatedly said she'd done nothing wrong and refused to stop or provide information to the officer, who then began handcuffing her.





[Irene Joseph - Dec 2014 -- CFTK/Brandon Gonez]





The arrest resulted in a struggle that left Joseph face down on the ground, where she suffered bruises, scrapes and soreness to her legs, neck, ribs and back.



The woman’s belongings were searched and no stolen items were found.



In her decision, Justice Brenda Brown found it was "simply not necessary to physically subdue a woman of Ms. Joseph's age and limited mobility."



"There were other options available to Const. Meier. He did not need to attempt to handcuff her. He did not need to struggle with her. He did not need to take her to the ground and continue to wrestle with her," Brown wrote.

"He knew that his partner was two minutes away. He could have waited. He could have followed Ms. Joseph if she walked away."



Court was told Joseph suffered headaches for about six months after the incident and her existing anxiety was aggravated.