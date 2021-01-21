Witset band will host an information session on a proposed apartment building

The Witset Band is addressing affordable housing on First Nations territory. An information meeting is being held on February 17th regarding the upcoming proposed 26 unit apartment complex. During this meeting, Witset band members will have the opportunity to ask questions, voice concerns and learn about the land designation process.



The project will provide 16 studio units, ten 2-bedroom units, three accessible units, a communal kitchen, counselling room, board room, laundry room, management office, recycling room and a fire pit.



The referendum vote for land designation for the proposed apartment project will follow shortly after. This referendum will take place on March 3rd from 9 am-8 pm in the Witset Gymnasium. Due to Covid restrictions, all band members on and off-reserve will receive a mail-in ballot package.