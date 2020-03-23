Witset on Lockdown

The Witset First Nation community is now on lockdown.

A notice from Chief Sandra George and the village council says, in an effort to stop the spread of COVID 19, the village government has begun the process of mobilizing the shut-down and assembling barricades.



Witset Staff are preparing to work from home and can be reached by email.

Officials are also stressing that people practice Social Distancing and refrain from visiting and gatherings.

They're also reminding people to diligently wash their hands and sanitize their homes and surroundings.