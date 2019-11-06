Work begins on McConnell Estate gazebo/walkway project

Work has begun on a mobility-accessible space being constructed on the grounds of the McConnell Estate assisted living facility in Terrace.

The project has been spearheaded by Terrace's two Rotary Clubs, in conjunction with Northern Health, Progressive Ventures and a few other community partners.

It involves building a concrete perimeter walkway and a gazebo, so that residents who have trouble walking unassisted can still enjoy the outdoors.











Rotary Club of Terrace member David Oatway says the project was proposed by Terrace's mayor, who is also a member of the Skeena Valley club.



"This was the brainchild of Carol Leclerc, who was visiting an aunt of hers here on a summer day and wanted to go outside, but her aunt couldn't -- so they were stuck inside having a visit and Carol thought it would be a wonderful idea to build a walkway and a pathway and a gazebo where the residents could come out and enjoy the outdoors -- the great weather in Terrace in the summertime, spring and fall," he explained.





[Rotary Club of Terrace spokesperson David Oatway]



It's hoped the gazebo and walkway will be ready for use by next spring.

The cost of the project is about $75,000.

The Rotary Clubs' contributions were raised through various community fundraising events, such as the Rotary Auction which was held this past weekend at the Terrace Sportsplex.

