iHeartRadio
Choose your station
12°C
Instagram

Worker killed during maintenance at Brucejack Mine north of Stewart

Brucejack May 2017 3
A worker has been killed during maintenance at the Brucejack Mine north of Stewart.
 
Pretium Resources says the man, whose name hasn't been released, was injured Friday while working at a support facility on the surface.
 
The company says he was treated immediately by the site emergency response team and then transported to Mills Memorial Hospital in Terrace, where he died on Sunday. 

Brucejack-aerial-Apr-2017.jpg
[FILE PHOTO -- Brucejack Mine]  

 

Company President and CEO Jacques Perron promised the company is fully cooperating with an outside investigation of the tragedy, and will also conduct its own investigation. 
 
Operations at the mine were temporarily suspended on Friday but have since resumed.

Group element EZrock Terrace footer

Contact Information EZ Rock Terrace

Phones

Studio Line (250) 638-0181 or 1-888-556-8742

Reception Desk (250) 635-6316

Sales (250) 635-6316 #327

Website

Instagram