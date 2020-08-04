Worker killed during maintenance at Brucejack Mine north of Stewart

A worker has been killed during maintenance at the Brucejack Mine north of Stewart.

Pretium Resources says the man, whose name hasn't been released, was injured Friday while working at a support facility on the surface.







[FILE PHOTO -- Brucejack Mine] The company says he was treated immediately by the site emergency response team and then transported to Mills Memorial Hospital in Terrace, where he died on Sunday.

Company President and CEO Jacques Perron promised the company is fully cooperating with an outside investigation of the tragedy, and will also conduct its own investigation.



Operations at the mine were temporarily suspended on Friday but have since resumed.