Cole Promane

Reporter

Cole is joining the CFTK-TV / North EZ Rock / Pure Country BC North News team as a local reporter for Terrace, BC.



He is coming all the way to Northern BC from Toronto, Ontario, where he studied Broadcast Journalism at the College of Sports Media.



Before that, Cole worked as an actor for many years, working on various TV Shows and Cartoons.



During that time, he found his passion for broadcasting, and after graduating, he has spent time working as a Story Editor for TSN and interning at 680 News in Toronto. Eventually, Cole moved in front of the camera, where he worked as a Reporter and Weather Anchor in Thunder Bay, ON.



Cole is very excited to join the news team in Terrace and looks forward to getting to know this great city.