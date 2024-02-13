GHOSTED is back February 14th!

Picture this: you’re dating someone new, everything is going well, then all of a sudden, you never hear from them again. You have been GHOSTED!

GHOSTED is BACK on Virgin Radio and Myles Galloway is on the case. Every week we hear from a new victim of the terrible dating phenomenon, ghosting, and call the ghost to find out what happened. If you’ve been ghosted or you’ve ghosted someone - listen to the Night Show with Myles Galloway Wednesday Nights on Virgin Radio to explain yourself or get the closure you deserve!

Want to watch all episodes of Ghosted? You can find Ghosted on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube or listen on the iHeartRadio app!