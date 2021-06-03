WATCH: Tim & The Glory Boys new video 'Me Without You'

We have your latest iHeartRadio video premiere with your exclusive look at Tim & The Glory Boys’ new music video for Me Without You.

Canadian country band Tim & The Glory Boys to release heart-wrenching and emotional video for their latest single “Me Without You.” Director David Redman and producers Joe Krestaand Alex Rozanec capture the emotions of hopeless romantics by showcasing a young couple’s emotional roller-coaster journey of love.

Shot in Hamilton and Winnipeg, the video illustrates a young man’s passionate relationship with his ailing girlfriend. As turmoil grows and emotions rise, the main character reflects on happier memories, when things were better. Their relationship is captured through flashbacks of ordinary yet special moments, and the video further emphasizes the unfortunate struggles and emotions people feel when they believe they’re losing someone. Complimented by the heartfelt lyrics of the song, the young man aims to hurdle through these difficult barriers in hopes of regaining uninterrupted love.

“This song explores a deeply committed love. It's definitely a metaphor song – that idea of ‘hey, we're not just in love, you have my heart and my whole life and nothing feels real unless you know about it and you're involved in it and I'm kinda nothing without you’" Tim Neufeld describes the meaning behind the song.

Tim & The Glory Boys are a four piece country band fronted by lead singer Tim Neufeld, who has toured the world for over a decade, shared the stage with countless Canadian Country, Roots and Gospel artists, and won multiple JUNOS, Dove, and Covenant awards. The Glory Boys include Colin Trask (dobro/percussionist) and Brenton Thorvaldson (banjo/guitar). Together, the band has been entertaining live audiences since 2013 with their unique blend of boot-stompin’ country bluegrass, elaborate production and a healthy dose of blue-collar humour. The band is managed by Brad Rempel, an artist and songwriter in his own right and half of the Nashville-based duo, High Valley.