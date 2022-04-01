Week of April 1, 2022 - Newly Added
We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- Nightfalls - Keith Urban
- When You're Gone - Shawn Mendes
- As It Was - Harry Styles
- These Are The Ways - Red Hot Chili Peppers
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|Take My Hand
|5 Seconds of Summer
|Playa (feat. H.E.R.)
|A Boogie wit da Hoodie
|Do It To It (Sub Focus Remix)
|ACRAZE ft. Cherish, Sub Focus
|Crash
|Alexander 23
|Run Into Trouble
|Alok & Bastille
|Hot Crush Lover
|Blu DeTiger
|Tropical Sour Candy
|Cassidy Mann
|Sleep Deprivation
|Chance Peña
|Nobody Ain't You
|Christian Lalama
|Accept It (feat. Brett Matthews)
|Classified
|Honest
|Congee
|Hurtless
|Dean Lewis
|Vitamins
|ELIO
|Leave You Alone
|Ella Mai
|cinderella's dead
|EMELINE
|Espacio en Tu Corazon
|Enrique Iglesias
|RIP, Love
|Faouzia
|Will We Ever Get This Right
|flowerovlove
|Ice Cream (feat. Rick Ross)
|Freddie Gibbs
|Neverland
|French The Kid
|You Were Loved
|Gryffin & OneRepublic
|As it Was
|Harry Styles
|Baggage
|j ember
|Blow
|Jackson Wang
|HAPPY LIFE
|Judah & the Lion
|This Is What Heartbreak Feels Like (Pretty Little Liar)
|JVKE
|up at night (feat. Justin Bieber)
|Kehlani
|Nightfalls
|Keith Urban
|Okay Okay
|Lights
|In My Head
|Lil Tjay
|ALL ABOUT ME
|Lilyisthatyou
|Speak
|Lloyiso
|nobody else
|Lubalin
|Fallout
|Masked Wolf & Bring Me The Horizon
|Heart So Big
|Matoma & A R I Z O N A
|Wild Things
|Miraa May
|Boomerang
|MIXIE
|Glitch Mode
|NCT DREAM
|SORE
|nickname jos
|Hate My Favorite Band
|Nightly
|Yak Flow
|NLE Choppa
|Bitches These Days
|Olivia O'Brien
|Free Chaotic
|Pengz, 6ixBuzz
|These Are the Ways
|Red Hot Chili Peppers
|better
|redveil & Sam Truth
|made for you
|renforshort
|Last One (ft. Dylan Sinclair)
|Savannah Ré
|When You're Gone
|Shawn Mendes
|Magazines
|slimdan
|Kakee
|SOFI TUKKER
|I Lied
|Sophia Fracassi
|Sugar
|Surf Curse
|I Can't Help But Feel
|Surfaces
|Where We Started
|Thomas Rhett & Katy Perry
|Best Day of My Life
|Tom Odell
|ROSE STREET
|Vince Staples