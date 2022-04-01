iHeartRadio

Week of April 1, 2022 - Newly Added

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • Nightfalls - Keith Urban
  • When You're Gone - Shawn Mendes
  • As It Was - Harry Styles
  • These Are The Ways - Red Hot Chili Peppers

...and so much more. Enjoy!

Take My Hand 5 Seconds of Summer
Playa (feat. H.E.R.) A Boogie wit da Hoodie
Do It To It (Sub Focus Remix) ACRAZE ft. Cherish, Sub Focus
Crash Alexander 23
Run Into Trouble Alok & Bastille
Hot Crush Lover Blu DeTiger
Tropical Sour Candy Cassidy Mann
Sleep Deprivation Chance Peña
Nobody Ain't You Christian Lalama
Accept It (feat. Brett Matthews) Classified
Honest Congee
Hurtless Dean Lewis
Vitamins ELIO
Leave You Alone Ella Mai
cinderella's dead EMELINE
Espacio en Tu Corazon Enrique Iglesias
RIP, Love Faouzia
Will We Ever Get This Right flowerovlove
Ice Cream (feat. Rick Ross) Freddie Gibbs
Neverland French The Kid
You Were Loved Gryffin & OneRepublic
As it Was Harry Styles
Baggage j ember
Blow Jackson Wang
HAPPY LIFE Judah & the Lion
This Is What Heartbreak Feels Like (Pretty Little Liar) JVKE
up at night (feat. Justin Bieber) Kehlani
Nightfalls Keith Urban
Okay Okay Lights
In My Head Lil Tjay
ALL ABOUT ME Lilyisthatyou
Speak Lloyiso
nobody else Lubalin
Fallout Masked Wolf & Bring Me The Horizon
Heart So Big Matoma & A R I Z O N A
Wild Things Miraa May
Boomerang MIXIE
Glitch Mode NCT DREAM
SORE nickname jos
Hate My Favorite Band Nightly
Yak Flow NLE Choppa
Bitches These Days Olivia O'Brien
Free Chaotic Pengz, 6ixBuzz
These Are the Ways Red Hot Chili Peppers
better redveil & Sam Truth
made for you renforshort
Last One (ft. Dylan Sinclair) Savannah Ré
When You're Gone Shawn Mendes
Magazines slimdan
Kakee SOFI TUKKER
I Lied Sophia Fracassi
Sugar Surf Curse
I Can't Help But Feel Surfaces
Where We Started Thomas Rhett & Katy Perry
Best Day of My Life Tom Odell
ROSE STREET Vince Staples

 

 

