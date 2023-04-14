Week of April 14, 2023 - Newly Added
We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- Fantasy - Lauren Spencer-Smith
- Wish You The Best - Lewis Capaldi
- Chemical - Post Malone
- Princess DIana (feat. Nicki Minaj) - Ice Spice
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|To Whoever Has You Next
|12AM
|Out Of My League
|Aidan Bissett
|No Return (Extended Version From The Original Series “Yellowjackets”)
|Alanis Morissette
|What Was
|Benson Boone
|Low Lonely
|Burak Yeter, Harddope & Badscandal
|Vroom Vroom
|C Dot Castro, Logic & halfBREED
|Confetti
|Charlotte Cardin
|Somethings Gonna Kill Me
|Corey Kent
|What It's Like to Be a Man
|Dax
|Use Me (Brutal Hearts)
|Diplo, Sturgill Simpson & Dove Cameron
|Dancing In The Courthouse
|Dominic Fike
|Gil's Dilemma
|Good Health Good Wealth
|Princess Diana (Feat. Nicki Minaj)
|Ice Spice
|Begin Again
|Jessie Ware
|mine
|Kelly Clarkson
|Fantasy (with GAYLE & Em Beihold)
|Lauren Spencer-Smith
|Wish You The Best
|Lewis Capaldi
|Try Me
|Lil Mosey
|poster boy
|Lyn Lapid
|Biting Ice Cream
|Maggie Andrew
|Esta Vida
|Marshmello & Farruko
|Girl in the Mirror
|Megan Moroney
|Too Far Gone?
|Metallica
|Just Don't Know It Yet
|New Hope Club
|Chrome Hearted (feat. Tyga)
|OhGeesy
|Pone Mal
|Pitbull & Omar Courtz
|Champ (Feat. Edgar Winter)
|Portugal. The Man
|Chemical
|Post Malone
|Drop Stop Roll
|Rainbow Kitten Surprise
|Stumbling
|Sarcastic Sounds
|CURIOUS
|Shenseea
|Afraid of the Dark
|TALK
|Need The Drugs
|Tim North ft. 24hrs
|Don't Give Up
|Zoe Wees