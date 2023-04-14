iHeartRadio

Week of April 14, 2023 - Newly Added

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • Fantasy - Lauren Spencer-Smith
  • Wish You The Best - Lewis Capaldi
  • Chemical - Post Malone
  • Princess DIana (feat. Nicki Minaj) - Ice Spice

...and so much more. Enjoy!

Song Artist
To Whoever Has You Next 12AM
Out Of My League Aidan Bissett
No Return (Extended Version From The Original Series “Yellowjackets”) Alanis Morissette
What Was Benson Boone
Low Lonely Burak Yeter, Harddope & Badscandal
Vroom Vroom C Dot Castro, Logic & halfBREED
Confetti Charlotte Cardin
Somethings Gonna Kill Me Corey Kent
What It's Like to Be a Man Dax
Use Me (Brutal Hearts) Diplo, Sturgill Simpson & Dove Cameron
Dancing In The Courthouse Dominic Fike
Gil's Dilemma Good Health Good Wealth
Princess Diana (Feat. Nicki Minaj) Ice Spice
Begin Again Jessie Ware
mine Kelly Clarkson
Fantasy (with GAYLE & Em Beihold) Lauren Spencer-Smith
Wish You The Best Lewis Capaldi
Try Me Lil Mosey
poster boy Lyn Lapid
Biting Ice Cream Maggie Andrew
Esta Vida Marshmello & Farruko
Girl in the Mirror Megan Moroney
Too Far Gone? Metallica
Just Don't Know It Yet New Hope Club
Chrome Hearted (feat. Tyga) OhGeesy
Pone Mal Pitbull & Omar Courtz
Champ (Feat. Edgar Winter) Portugal. The Man
Chemical Post Malone
Drop Stop Roll Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Stumbling Sarcastic Sounds
CURIOUS Shenseea
Afraid of the Dark TALK
Need The Drugs Tim North ft. 24hrs
Don't Give Up Zoe Wees


