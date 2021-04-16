iHeartRadio

Week of April 16, 2021 - Newly Added

New Music - Greta Van Fleet

This week in iHeart New Music, you'll hear music from Greta Van Fleet with the release of their new album, "The Battle at Garden's Gate", Julia Michaels with "Love Is Weird", Regard, Troye Sivan and Tate McRae with "You", and so much more. Enjoy!

Song Artist
Company 24KGoldn ft.Future
Communication Aidan Bissett
Little More Love AJ Tracey
What I Like anders X FRVRFRIDAY
Love Sucks Annika Wells
If I Could Ashley Kutcher
Dover Beach Baby Queen
Million Dollar Bed Babygirl
Do I Fit In Your Shoes? BabyJake
Canción Bonita Carlos Vives, Ricky Martin
trailer trash carolesdaughter
Karma & Friends Cautious Clay
Whatever Tomorrow Chet Faker
on my mind dempsey hope
skeletons easy life
i want to be by your side EKKSTACY ft. herhexx
Do It All Again Emma Oliver
Down To Miami Emotional Oranges & Becky G
Bunch Of Nothing Eric Church
You Stupid Bitch girl in red
Built By Nations Greta Van Fleet
Stardust Chords Greta Van Fleet
Light My Love Greta Van Fleet
shots in the dark iann dior & Trippie Redd
Set The Fairlight Islands
Wings Jackson Dean
Love Is Weird Julia Michaels
15 Minutes Julian Lamadrid
Gone Are The Days Kygo feat James Gillespie
The Ones That Make It Leah Nobel
A.M. Flights Lil Poppa ft. Toosii
Long Lost Lord Huron
Hot & Heavy Lucy Dacus
Break Her Heart Maia Wright
Eazy Sleazy Mick Jagger with Dave Grohl
Good Without Mimi Webb
GO! Moneybagg Yo with BIG 30
Questions Nebu Kiniza ft. Future
Renegades ONE OK ROCK
Lavatory Lil Paul McCartney with Josh Homme
RAPSTAR Polo G
Peanut Butter Porsh Bet$
Passionate Queen Naija
Tommy Ralph
Down Goes Frazier Reece
You Regard, Troye Sivan, Tate McRae
Duo Sam Gellaitry
try to try sammy rash
Pareja Del Año Sebastian Yatra, Myke Towers
Hard 4 Me 2 Love You Sinead Harnett
2055 Sleepy Hallow
Aire Steve Aoki, Farruko
SOS Sueco, Travis Barker
DIM SYML
Crawling Kingsnake The Black Keys
Coming For You The Offspring
This Is Not Utopia The Offspring
Love Key In Love The Struts ft. Paris Jackson
I Wanna Play The Trews
Country Again Thomas Rhett
Me Without You Tim and The Glory Boys
Cuttin’ Onions Tim McGraw
Stargazer Tommy Newport with EARTHGANG
Flatline Two Feet
Anthem Walk Off The Earth
Catch Me WizTheMc, MAJAN
Solid Young Stoner Life, Young Thug, Gunna, Drake
 