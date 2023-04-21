iHeartRadio

Week of April 21, 2023 - Newly Added

952x500-iHRT-NewMusic-KimPetrasNicki

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • Satellite - Bebe Rexha & Snoop Dogg
  • Boat - Ed Sheeran
  • Alone (feat. Nicki Minaj) - Kim Petras
  • Haegeum - Augst D

...and so much more. Enjoy!

Song Artist
Haegeum Agust D
AMYGDALA Agust D
The Dumb Song AJR
SILVER TOOTH. Armani White & A$AP Ferg
The Jungle Bandokay & Pressa
American Nightmare Belly
Couldn’t Make It Up Ben Howard
Be The One Bree Runway & Khalid
True love (feat. 070 Shake) Christine and the Queens
Friday Night with the Neighbours Cody Lawless & Powfu
Im Geekin DDG
Body Weak (Diamond Cut) Diamond Cafe
Stargirl Eddie Benjamin
Moonview hwy (mario kart) Emilia Ali
SKINTIGHT Ethan Low & Jimmy Brown
Mermaids Florence + The Machine
Rescued Foo Fighters
Don't Let Me Down Gus Dapperton & BENEE
Alco Half Moon Run
Be My Lover [Future Rave remix] Hypaton x David Guetta feat. La Bouche
I Get High ft Nina Hagen (feat. Nina Hagen) iskwē
Slow Jackson Wang & Ciara
Holding On Jayli Wolf
Alone (feat. Nicki Minaj) Kim Petras
Put It On Da Floor Latto
Music Box Leith Ross
Ghost (feat. Hemi Moore) Lucky Rose & Luke Alexander
homecoming New West
ATM Nonô feat. Baby Tate
Venus Peach Luffe
Blue In The Face Rezz, Shadient, fknsyd
Praising You (feat. Fatboy Slim) Rita Ora
L.F.O. (feat. Sampha & George Riley) SBTRKT
Jacaré Sofi Tukker
Up & Down The Chainsmokers & 347aidan
WHERE DOES YOUR SPIRIT GO The Kid LAROI
Double Fantasy (feat. Future) The Weeknd
Chills (LA Hills) with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Tiësto
Exhausted Trevor Daniel
Leave It Alone (Koen Heldens Master) Vandelux
$WISH (feat. G-Eazy & Chance the Rapper) VIC MENSA
What You Say (feat. Post Malone, The Kid LAROI) YoungBoy Never Broke Again
8