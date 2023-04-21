Week of April 21, 2023 - Newly Added
We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- Satellite - Bebe Rexha & Snoop Dogg
- Boat - Ed Sheeran
- Alone (feat. Nicki Minaj) - Kim Petras
- Haegeum - Augst D
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|Haegeum
|Agust D
|AMYGDALA
|Agust D
|The Dumb Song
|AJR
|SILVER TOOTH.
|Armani White & A$AP Ferg
|The Jungle
|Bandokay & Pressa
|American Nightmare
|Belly
|Couldn’t Make It Up
|Ben Howard
|Be The One
|Bree Runway & Khalid
|True love (feat. 070 Shake)
|Christine and the Queens
|Friday Night with the Neighbours
|Cody Lawless & Powfu
|Im Geekin
|DDG
|Body Weak (Diamond Cut)
|Diamond Cafe
|Stargirl
|Eddie Benjamin
|Moonview hwy (mario kart)
|Emilia Ali
|SKINTIGHT
|Ethan Low & Jimmy Brown
|Mermaids
|Florence + The Machine
|Rescued
|Foo Fighters
|Don't Let Me Down
|Gus Dapperton & BENEE
|Alco
|Half Moon Run
|Be My Lover [Future Rave remix]
|Hypaton x David Guetta feat. La Bouche
|I Get High ft Nina Hagen (feat. Nina Hagen)
|iskwē
|Slow
|Jackson Wang & Ciara
|Holding On
|Jayli Wolf
|Alone (feat. Nicki Minaj)
|Kim Petras
|Put It On Da Floor
|Latto
|Music Box
|Leith Ross
|Ghost (feat. Hemi Moore)
|Lucky Rose & Luke Alexander
|homecoming
|New West
|ATM
|Nonô feat. Baby Tate
|Venus
|Peach Luffe
|Blue In The Face
|Rezz, Shadient, fknsyd
|Praising You (feat. Fatboy Slim)
|Rita Ora
|L.F.O. (feat. Sampha & George Riley)
|SBTRKT
|Jacaré
|Sofi Tukker
|Up & Down
|The Chainsmokers & 347aidan
|WHERE DOES YOUR SPIRIT GO
|The Kid LAROI
|Double Fantasy (feat. Future)
|The Weeknd
|Chills (LA Hills) with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
|Tiësto
|Exhausted
|Trevor Daniel
|Leave It Alone (Koen Heldens Master)
|Vandelux
|$WISH (feat. G-Eazy & Chance the Rapper)
|VIC MENSA
|What You Say (feat. Post Malone, The Kid LAROI)
|YoungBoy Never Broke Again