iHeartRadio

Week of April 23, 2021 - Newly Added

iHeart New Music - Jessia Bebe Rexha

This week in iHeart New Music, you'll hear music from The Chemical Brothers, Daddy Yankee, Eric Church, and a couple of remixes from The Weeknd ft. Ariana Grande and JESSIA ft.Bebe Rexha, plus so much more!

Song Artist
Worth It  Amber Mack
Fix You American Teeth
Glass Ana Golja
Free Ayron Jones
Imagine Ben Platt
Not Yet Brett Young
All Night Long Brock Gonyea
Burning Fire Camino
Ride or Die (feat. Phoebe Ryan) Cash Cash
Anyone Who Loves Me Charlotte Cardin
Hellcat CMDWN
EL PONY Daddy Yankee
Motema Desiire
We'll Be Dancing Soon Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Azteck & Angemi
Best of Me Dreamer Boy
Fall Apart Elko
Sugar Crash! ElyOtto ft. Kim Petras & Curtis Waters
Where I Wanna Be Eric Church
Hellboy Greyson Chance
Living Far Away Internet Girl & maxime.
MIDDLE OF THE END (HOW DOES IT FEEL) Jack Kays
I'm not Pretty (Remix) JESSIA ft. Bebe Rexha
Bedroom (feat. Anne-Marie) JJ Lin
Falling For You Josh Sahunta
Consecutive Days Alive Justin Moore
War Justine Tyrell
Good Life Kip Moore
Burnt N Turnt (feat. NAV) Lil Gotit
G.I. Joe Lil Yachty feat. Louie Ray
Stunt Double Lil Yachty Ft. Rio Da Yung OG
America's Sweetheart LILHUDDY
untitled Max Leone
Rainy Days Mighloe
Hits Different Mindflip
Ram Pam Pam Natti Natasha & Becky G.
Somebody Else Nova Rose
Juana la Cubana Ozomatli
Journey of the Prairie King Paerish
The Worst Of You PJ Harding & Noah Cyrus
Pues R3HAB, Luis Fonsi & Sean Paul
Hypnocurrency Rezz & deadmau5
Lockdown Rodney
Kodiak Moments Roshin
About a Breakup salem ilese
Backseat Rider Sara Kays
when was it over? Sasha Sloan ft. Sam Hunt
Do Si Do Shaylen with Bryce Vine & KyleYouMadeThat
Welcomes The Pressure Sir Sly
Die Always Skip Waiters
alright slchld
Look Around (feat. J Black) Snoop Dogg
All Time (Acoustic Version) Takis ft. Jamie Fine & Brandyn Burnette
The Darkness That You Fear The Chemical Brothers
Save Your Tears (Remix) The Weeknd ft. Ariana Grande
Smile Wolf Alice
Pretty Face Yuki Dreams Again
Fake Love Yung Tory
 
 