Week of April 23, 2021 - Newly Added
This week in iHeart New Music, you'll hear music from The Chemical Brothers, Daddy Yankee, Eric Church, and a couple of remixes from The Weeknd ft. Ariana Grande and JESSIA ft.Bebe Rexha, plus so much more!
|Song
|Artist
|Worth It
|Amber Mack
|Fix You
|American Teeth
|Glass
|Ana Golja
|Free
|Ayron Jones
|Imagine
|Ben Platt
|Not Yet
|Brett Young
|All Night Long
|Brock Gonyea
|Burning Fire
|Camino
|Ride or Die (feat. Phoebe Ryan)
|Cash Cash
|Anyone Who Loves Me
|Charlotte Cardin
|Hellcat
|CMDWN
|EL PONY
|Daddy Yankee
|Motema
|Desiire
|We'll Be Dancing Soon
|Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Azteck & Angemi
|Best of Me
|Dreamer Boy
|Fall Apart
|Elko
|Sugar Crash!
|ElyOtto ft. Kim Petras & Curtis Waters
|Where I Wanna Be
|Eric Church
|Hellboy
|Greyson Chance
|Living Far Away
|Internet Girl & maxime.
|MIDDLE OF THE END (HOW DOES IT FEEL)
|Jack Kays
|I'm not Pretty (Remix)
|JESSIA ft. Bebe Rexha
|Bedroom (feat. Anne-Marie)
|JJ Lin
|Falling For You
|Josh Sahunta
|Consecutive Days Alive
|Justin Moore
|War
|Justine Tyrell
|Good Life
|Kip Moore
|Burnt N Turnt (feat. NAV)
|Lil Gotit
|G.I. Joe
|Lil Yachty feat. Louie Ray
|Stunt Double
|Lil Yachty Ft. Rio Da Yung OG
|America's Sweetheart
|LILHUDDY
|untitled
|Max Leone
|Rainy Days
|Mighloe
|Hits Different
|Mindflip
|Ram Pam Pam
|Natti Natasha & Becky G.
|Somebody Else
|Nova Rose
|Juana la Cubana
|Ozomatli
|Journey of the Prairie King
|Paerish
|The Worst Of You
|PJ Harding & Noah Cyrus
|Pues
|R3HAB, Luis Fonsi & Sean Paul
|Hypnocurrency
|Rezz & deadmau5
|Lockdown
|Rodney
|Kodiak Moments
|Roshin
|About a Breakup
|salem ilese
|Backseat Rider
|Sara Kays
|when was it over?
|Sasha Sloan ft. Sam Hunt
|Do Si Do
|Shaylen with Bryce Vine & KyleYouMadeThat
|Welcomes The Pressure
|Sir Sly
|Die Always
|Skip Waiters
|alright
|slchld
|Look Around (feat. J Black)
|Snoop Dogg
|All Time (Acoustic Version)
|Takis ft. Jamie Fine & Brandyn Burnette
|The Darkness That You Fear
|The Chemical Brothers
|Save Your Tears (Remix)
|The Weeknd ft. Ariana Grande
|Smile
|Wolf Alice
|Pretty Face
|Yuki Dreams Again
|Fake Love
|Yung Tory