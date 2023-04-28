Week of April 28, 2023 - Newly Added
We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- Niall Horan - Meltdown
- Jack Harlow - They Don't Love It
- Bebe Rexha, Dolly Parton - Seasons
- TAEYANG -
Shoong! (feat. LISA of BLACKPINK)
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|twenty something
|Alana Springsteen
|Seasons
|Bebe Rexha, Dolly Parton
|Highs & Lows
|Chance Peña
|My Body
|Coi Leray
|Internet Official
|CRAY
|Monster
|Danielle Bradbery
|Tasty
|DaniLeigh
|Comfortable
|Femi Tahiru
|Together Right
|Finger Eleven
|I Feel Love
|Freya Ridings
|Fire It Up
|Gord Bamford
|They Don’t Love It
|Jack Harlow
|Glad U Came
|Jason Derulo
|Mami Chula
|Jhayco & Quevedo
|Fireworks
|JOSEPH
|Raw Raw
|K.Flay
|Landslide
|Kastra & Sarah de Warren
|Eat The Acid
|Kesha
|Fine Line
|Kesha
|Take Control
|Kwon & Imad Royal
|Problems (New Beat Order Remix)
|Lyan Paris
|Give It To Me
|Miguel
|Last Train To London (I Wont Look Back)
|Mimi Webb
|RÁPIDO
|Mora
|World On Fire
|Nate Smith
|Meltdown
|Niall Horan
|Kinda Famous
|Peach PRC
|Rock My Body
|R3HAB, Inna & Sash!
|Super
|SEVENTEEN
|Bone Dry
|Shania Twain
|Like I Used To
|Sharon Van Etten & Angel Olsen
|Live Without Love (Mastered)
|SHOUSE, David Guetta
|Only Girl
|Stephen Sanchez
|Life & Money (feat. Stormzy)
|Stonebwoy
|Shoong! (feat. LISA of BLACKPINK)
|TAEYANG
|Break For You
|Valley