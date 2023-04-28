iHeartRadio

Week of April 28, 2023 - Newly Added

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • Niall Horan - Meltdown
  • Jack Harlow - They Don't Love It
  • Bebe Rexha, Dolly Parton - Seasons
  • TAEYANG -  Shoong! (feat. LISA of BLACKPINK)

    ...and so much more. Enjoy!
Song Artist
twenty something Alana Springsteen
Seasons Bebe Rexha, Dolly Parton
Highs & Lows Chance Peña
My Body Coi Leray
Internet Official CRAY
Monster Danielle Bradbery
Tasty DaniLeigh
Comfortable Femi Tahiru
Together Right Finger Eleven
I Feel Love Freya Ridings
Fire It Up Gord Bamford
They Don’t Love It Jack Harlow
Glad U Came Jason Derulo
Mami Chula Jhayco & Quevedo
Fireworks JOSEPH
Raw Raw K.Flay
Landslide Kastra & Sarah de Warren
Eat The Acid Kesha
Fine Line Kesha
Take Control Kwon & Imad Royal
Problems (New Beat Order Remix) Lyan Paris
Give It To Me Miguel
Last Train To London (I Wont Look Back) Mimi Webb
RÁPIDO Mora
World On Fire Nate Smith
Meltdown Niall Horan
Kinda Famous Peach PRC
Rock My Body R3HAB, Inna & Sash!
Super SEVENTEEN
Bone Dry Shania Twain
Like I Used To Sharon Van Etten & Angel Olsen
Live Without Love (Mastered) SHOUSE, David Guetta
Only Girl Stephen Sanchez
Life & Money (feat. Stormzy) Stonebwoy
Shoong! (feat. LISA of BLACKPINK) TAEYANG
Break For You Valley
   
