Week of April 30, 2021 - Newly Added
This week in iHeart New Music, you'll hear music from Thomas Rhett's new album, "Country Again: Side A", songs from DJ Khaled's new album, "Khaled Khaled", Billie Eilish, Julia Michaels, Moby, and so much more!
|Song
|Artist
|Spiral
|21 Savage
|gray!
|44phantom
|Light Year (feat. Lennon Stella)
|Adam Melchor
|Worst Day Of My Life
|Amy Shark
|Girl From Rio
|Anitta
|durag activity
|Baby Keem & Travis Scott
|Your Power
|Billie Eilish
|To My Younger Self
|Britton
|Despiértate
|Cali y El Dandee, Mau y Ricky & Guaynaa
|Last Night
|Digital Farm Animals
|Let It Go
|DJ Khaled ft Justin Bieber and 21 Savage
|I Did It
|DJ Khaled ft Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby and Da Baby
|Body And Mind
|girl in red
|In the morning
|ITZY
|Saving Grace
|Jack Larsen
|Don't Come Lookin'
|Jackson Dean
|Hookup Culture
|Jordan Suaste
|Ramen & OJ
|Joyner Lucas & Lil Baby
|Little Did I Know
|Julia Michaels
|Pessimist
|Julia Michaels
|Iko Iko
|Justin Wellington feat. Small Jam
|Twisted Fantasy
|Justine Skye & Rema
|My Baby (feat. Zhavia Ward)
|Lil Skies
|Confetti
|Little Mix ft. Saweetie
|I Lied
|Lord Huron ft. Allison Ponthier
|Buena Macarena
|Lou Bega
|So What
|Louis the Child with A R I Z O N A
|LE GUSTA QUE LA VEAN
|Lunay
|Jets
|Mac Vinci
|love race ft. Kellin Quinn
|Machine Gun Kelly, Sleeping With Sirens
|Natural Blues (Reprise Version)
|Moby feat Gregory Porter, Amythyst Kiah
|Can't Use Me
|Morray
|You Could Be The One
|Niko Rubio
|Sin Panty
|Nio Garcia, Farruko, Flow La Movie
|Someday I'll Be Happy
|OCTAVIO
|Attachments (Remix)
|Pressa ft. Coi Leray
|Heels In Hand
|Priscilla Block
|Crossfire
|Rag'n'Bone Man
|Stop Talkin
|Razor
|Butterfalls
|Royal Canoe
|Body
|Sayso
|All Pride Aside with Summer Walker
|Shelley FKA DRAM
|Fool's Gold (Tiesto 24 Karat Gold Edition)
|Sofia Carson with Tiesto
|Anybody Else
|spill tab
|Kenny
|Still Woozy
|Paradise
|Sturgill Simpson
|Slower (Moore Kismet Remix)
|Tate McRae
|Sorry Mom
|The Band CAMINO
|Let's Go
|The Beaches
|WITHOUT YOU (Miley Cyrus Remix)
|The Kid LAROI & Miley Cyrus
|Hush
|The Marias
|Keep on Loving You
|The Sheepdogs
|Blame It On A Backroad
|Thomas Rhett
|More Time Fishin'
|Thomas Rhett
|Miénteme
|TINI & Maria Becerra
|Family Matters
|TOBi ft. Flo Milli
|For Me (feat. Jacquees)
|VEDO
|Woman On The Moon (feat. UPSAHL)
|Yung Bae