Week of April 8, 2022 - Newly Added
We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- psychofreak ft. Willow - Camila Cabello
- High Water - Bishop Briggs
- Neck & Wrist ft. JAY-Z & Pharrell Williams - Pusha T
- First Class - Jack Harlow
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|SCAR (Prod. BOYCOLD)
|24kGoldn & sokodomo
|sunburn
|Almost Monday
|Fuck Love
|Bankrol Hayden
|LONDON
|BIA feat. J. Cole
|Art of Survival
|Bishop Briggs
|High Water
|Bishop Briggs
|psychofreak feat. WILLOW
|Camila Cabello
|Audrey
|carolesdaughter
|Denim & Rhinestones
|Carrie Underwood
|Counterfeit Love
|Celina Wolfe
|That's Hilarious
|Charlie Puth
|Treat Me
|Chlöe
|nice pup
|chloe moriondo
|The Falls
|Chxrry22
|All For You
|Cian Ducrot
|Mountains
|Coi Leray, Fivio Foreign, Young M.A
|Thief In The Night
|Coi Leray, G Herbo
|Crazy What Love Can Do
|David Guetta x Becky Hill x Ella Henderson
|DIE OUT HERE (feat. POORSTACY)
|DE'WAYNE
|Gimme Spirit
|Dear Rouge
|Live Without It
|Dylan
|lifeline
|ericdoa
|Changed On Me
|Fivio Foreign
|Day to Day
|Fortunate Ones
|double standard
|Fousheé
|Block me out
|Gracie Abrams
|Lights Go Down (with SIDEPIECE)
|Hayden James
|Married to Your Melody
|Imanbek & salem ilese
|LOVE DIVE
|IVE
|First Class
|Jack Harlow
|One Step Ahead
|Jack Johnson
|Can't Give It Up (feat. Tyler Shaw)
|Josh Ramsay
|Gotta Let It Go
|Joyce Manor
|Never Had a Chance
|Katherine Li
|HEARTFIRST
|Kelsea Ballerini
|All 4 Nothing (I'm So In Love)
|Lauv
|Piketona
|Lele Pons & Kim Loaiza
|That's Where I Am
|Maggie Rogers
|U&U feat. Reve
|Merk & Kremont
|Home
|Mike Posner
|Actin Up
|Miranda Lambert
|New Threads
|MONOWHALES
|I Love My Nails
|NETTA
|Deeper Than Goodbye
|Niia, OFFAIR
|I Burned LA Down
|Noah Cyrus
|Petrified
|Omar Apollo
|Apretaito
|Ozuna & Boza
|No Apologies
|Papa Roach
|Good Advice
|Peach Tree Rascals
|Eastside (feat. Toosii)
|Portion
|Flowers Need Rain
|Preston Pablo, Banx & Ranx
|Neck & Wrist (feat. JAY-Z, Pharrell Williams)
|Pusha T
|My Pony
|R3HAB
|Rowdy vs. Rebel
|Rowdy Rebel
|I Blame The World
|Sasha Alex Sloan
|WTF
|Sasha Alex Sloan
|Soccer Dad
|ScHoolboy Q
|Wake Me Up (When This Nightmare's Over)
|Simple Plan
|Out Loud (feat. Kehlani)
|Syd
|baby blue
|the della kit
|So Far Gone
|The Sheepdogs
|Fwm2
|Tom The Mail Man
|Clarity
|Vance Joy
|LEMONADE
|Vince Staples & Ty Dolla $ign
|Ain't No Fun
|Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T., Girl Talk, Smoke DZA