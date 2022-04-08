iHeartRadio

Week of April 8, 2022 - Newly Added

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • psychofreak ft. Willow - Camila Cabello
  • High Water - Bishop Briggs
  • Neck & Wrist ft. JAY-Z & Pharrell Williams - Pusha T
  • First Class - Jack Harlow

...and so much more. Enjoy!

Song Artist
SCAR (Prod. BOYCOLD) 24kGoldn & sokodomo
sunburn Almost Monday
Fuck Love Bankrol Hayden
LONDON BIA feat. J. Cole
Art of Survival Bishop Briggs
High Water Bishop Briggs
psychofreak feat. WILLOW Camila Cabello
Audrey carolesdaughter
Denim & Rhinestones Carrie Underwood
Counterfeit Love Celina Wolfe
That's Hilarious Charlie Puth
Treat Me Chlöe
nice pup chloe moriondo
The Falls Chxrry22
All For You Cian Ducrot
Mountains Coi Leray, Fivio Foreign, Young M.A
Thief In The Night Coi Leray, G Herbo
Crazy What Love Can Do David Guetta x Becky Hill x Ella Henderson
DIE OUT HERE (feat. POORSTACY) DE'WAYNE
Gimme Spirit Dear Rouge
Live Without It Dylan
lifeline ericdoa
Changed On Me Fivio Foreign
Day to Day Fortunate Ones
double standard Fousheé
Block me out Gracie Abrams
Lights Go Down (with SIDEPIECE) Hayden James
Married to Your Melody Imanbek & salem ilese
LOVE DIVE IVE
First Class Jack Harlow
One Step Ahead Jack Johnson
Can't Give It Up (feat. Tyler Shaw) Josh Ramsay
Gotta Let It Go Joyce Manor
Never Had a Chance Katherine Li
HEARTFIRST Kelsea Ballerini
All 4 Nothing (I'm So In Love) Lauv
Piketona Lele Pons & Kim Loaiza
That's Where I Am Maggie Rogers
U&U feat. Reve Merk & Kremont
Home Mike Posner
Actin Up Miranda Lambert
New Threads MONOWHALES
I Love My Nails NETTA
Deeper Than Goodbye Niia, OFFAIR
I Burned LA Down Noah Cyrus
Petrified Omar Apollo
Apretaito Ozuna & Boza
No Apologies Papa Roach
Good Advice Peach Tree Rascals
Eastside (feat. Toosii) Portion
Flowers Need Rain Preston Pablo, Banx & Ranx
Neck & Wrist (feat. JAY-Z, Pharrell Williams) Pusha T
My Pony R3HAB
Rowdy vs. Rebel Rowdy Rebel
I Blame The World Sasha Alex Sloan
WTF Sasha Alex Sloan
Soccer Dad ScHoolboy Q
Wake Me Up (When This Nightmare's Over) Simple Plan
Out Loud (feat. Kehlani) Syd
baby blue the della kit
So Far Gone The Sheepdogs
Fwm2 Tom The Mail Man
Clarity Vance Joy
LEMONADE Vince Staples & Ty Dolla $ign
Ain't No Fun Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T., Girl Talk, Smoke DZA

 

 

 

