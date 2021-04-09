iHeartRadio

Week of April 9, 2021 - Newly Added

This week in iHeart New Music, you'll hear brand new music from Twenty One Pilots with "Shy Away", a great collaboration with J Balvin and Khalid with "Otra Noche Sin Ti", Taylor Swift , Justin Bieber and much more. 

Artist Song
J Balvin & Khalid Otra Noche Sin Ti
Twenty One Pilots Shy Away
Taylor Swift Mr. Perfectly Fine (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)
Tyler Shaw North Star
Rag'N'Bone Man X Pink Anywhere Away From Here
Ritt Momney Set The Table ft. Claud
Doja Cat Kiss me More ft. SZA
Ayron Jones Spinning Circles
Riley Green Where Corn Don't Grow
Tim McGraw God Moves The Pen
Luke Bryan Waves
Surfaces Wave Of You
Olivia Lunny Sad To See You Happy
Olivia O'Brien Sociopath
Gwen Stefani ft. Saweetie Slow Clap
Of Monsters And Men Destroyer
ODREII HEAT
Brett Kissel Die To Go Home
AREA21 La La La
Priscilla Block Wish You Were the Whiskey
BROCKHAMPTON  BANKROLL ft. A$AP Rock & A$AP Ferg
Miguel So I Lie
AJ Mitchell STOP
Charlotte Cardin Sad Girl
Anderson East Madelyn
Polo G RAPSTAR
Queen Naija ft Ari Lennox Set Him Up ft. Ari Lennox
Majid Jordan Waves of Blue
Sonder, Jorja Smith Nobody But You
Lil Tecca Show Me Up
Holly Humberstone Haunted House
KIRBY Boyz II Men
AVIV Black Coffee
Briston Maroney Bottle Rocket
boyband fooly cooly
Benny Sings, KYLE Kids
Cuco Paradise
Alice Merton Vertigo
Belly Money on The Rable ft. Benny The Butcher
Imanbek, Sean Paul, Sofia Reyes Dancing on Dangerous
Nathan Dawe, Anne-Marie, MoStack Way Too Long
Myke Towers, ÑENGO fLOOW BURBERRY
Lekeyah, Yung Bleu Perfect
Luz counting houses
Kat & Alex Heartbreak Tour
NOT THE MAIN CHARACTERS I Hate Every1
OSTON I Think You Should Leave
Conway the Machine Blood Roses ft. Jae Skeese
Slayyyter Cowboys
Boys World Relapse
LLusion, salen ilese Yoga 
Henjila Paper Boy
Justus Bennetts Nightstand
Jay Loud Need It Back
gabriel black king of the nosebleeds
Fancy Hagood Love Again
Jay Wheeler Viendo el Techo
Kat Cunning Could Be Good
Afgan if i don't have your love
Justin Bieber, BEAM Freedom
 