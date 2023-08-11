iHeartRadio

Week of August 11 2023 - Newly Added

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

...and so much more. Enjoy!

Song Artist
Warriors 1017 ALYX 9SM feat. Lil Yachty
Enjoy That Akon feat. Mr. Brown
i wish you cheated Alexander Stewart
Tangerine Black Atlass
Give Her That Carrie Underwood
Prada cassö feat. RAYE & D-Block Europe
love and money ceo@business.net feat. lentra
HOT TO GO! Chappell Roan
Next To You - A COLORS SHOW Charlotte Cardin
Pools & Palm Trees Claire Rosinkranz
Night to Go Dalton Dover
Dickhead Devon Cole
Supposed To Be Loved DJ Khaled feat. Lil Baby, Future, Lil Uzi Vert
Better Apart Emotional Oranges
Adore U Fred Again... & Obonjayar
Good Enough G Flip
Goodbye Never Felt So Bad James Bay
Caught Up On You JP Saxe
Mi Ex Tenia Razon KAROL G
LOST IN YOU KEVIN DAVE feat. Sun
Mami Luciano feat. BIA
Middle Ground Maroon 5 feat. Mickey Guyton
Nothing Is Perfect Metric
VAN GOGH METTE
Number 9 Miguel feat. Lil Yachty
Deep Diving No Rome
bad idea right? Olivia Rodrigo
Old Dirt Roads Owen Riegling
Stay Alive Pink Sweat$
Waiting Alone Riovaz & Kanii
Friendly Fire Sid Sriram
The Hype Sigrid
Two Kinds Of Trouble The Hives
Elevator Eyes Tove Lo
Closed Doors Trippie Redd feat. Roddy Ricch
Crying In My Car Tyler Cole feat. Teezo Touchdown
Rainy Days V (BTS)
You Always Get What You Want Yukon Blonde
