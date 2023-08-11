Week of August 11 2023 - Newly Added
We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- bad idea right? - Olivia Rodrigo
- Rainy Days - V (BTS)
- Adore U - Fred Again... & Obonjayar
- Supposed To Be Loved - DJ Khaled feat. Lil Baby, Future, Lil Uzi Vert
- Caught Up On You - JP Saxe
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|Warriors
|1017 ALYX 9SM feat. Lil Yachty
|Enjoy That
|Akon feat. Mr. Brown
|i wish you cheated
|Alexander Stewart
|Tangerine
|Black Atlass
|Give Her That
|Carrie Underwood
|Prada
|cassö feat. RAYE & D-Block Europe
|love and money
|ceo@business.net feat. lentra
|HOT TO GO!
|Chappell Roan
|Next To You - A COLORS SHOW
|Charlotte Cardin
|Pools & Palm Trees
|Claire Rosinkranz
|Night to Go
|Dalton Dover
|Dickhead
|Devon Cole
|Supposed To Be Loved
|DJ Khaled feat. Lil Baby, Future, Lil Uzi Vert
|Better Apart
|Emotional Oranges
|Adore U
|Fred Again... & Obonjayar
|Good Enough
|G Flip
|Goodbye Never Felt So Bad
|James Bay
|Caught Up On You
|JP Saxe
|Mi Ex Tenia Razon
|KAROL G
|LOST IN YOU
|KEVIN DAVE feat. Sun
|Mami
|Luciano feat. BIA
|Middle Ground
|Maroon 5 feat. Mickey Guyton
|Nothing Is Perfect
|Metric
|VAN GOGH
|METTE
|Number 9
|Miguel feat. Lil Yachty
|Deep Diving
|No Rome
|bad idea right?
|Olivia Rodrigo
|Old Dirt Roads
|Owen Riegling
|Stay Alive
|Pink Sweat$
|Waiting Alone
|Riovaz & Kanii
|Friendly Fire
|Sid Sriram
|The Hype
|Sigrid
|Two Kinds Of Trouble
|The Hives
|Elevator Eyes
|Tove Lo
|Closed Doors
|Trippie Redd feat. Roddy Ricch
|Crying In My Car
|Tyler Cole feat. Teezo Touchdown
|Rainy Days
|V (BTS)
|You Always Get What You Want
|Yukon Blonde