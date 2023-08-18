iHeartRadio

Week of August 18 2023 - Newly Added

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • JEANS - Jessie Reyez feat. Miguel
  • 2 Die 4 - Addison Rae feat. Charli XCX
  • Lipstick - Charlie Puth
  • Used To Be - Anitta​
  • Boyfriend - Usher

...and so much more. Enjoy!

Song Artist
2 Die 4 Addison Rae feat. Charli XCX
Used To Be Anitta
Matchbox Ashley Kutcher
I'm Still Bahamas
Right Here For Now Bakar
End Of The World bludnymph
At Your Worst Calum Scott
Unfinished House Cautious Clay feat. Julian Lange
Lipstick Charlie Puth
Manhattan Chvrches
Notes from a wrist d4vd
Tough Kid Daisy the Great
Losing You Del Water Gap
Confident (Rock Version) Demi Lovato
JAWS Dizzy
XTRDNR  DJ Shub feat. Boogát
Booty Drop Doechii
Tempo EXO
The Dark Prince Eyedress feat. Mac DeMarco
Bonjour Gambi feat. NLE Choppa
Perhaps Guns N' Roses
Damage Gets Done  Hozier feat. Brandi Carlile
Stolen Heart HRVY
Fall In Love Icona Pop
Hate (Remix) Idman feat. Lojay & Highlyy
JEANS Jessie Reyez feat. Miguel
Uneasy Jon Batiste feat. Lil Wayne
Try Me Karan Aujila
Keep A Window Open// KennyHoopla
HVN ON EARTH Lil Tecca feat. Kodak Black
Spinnin' Madison Beer
COMING YOUR WAY MICHAËL BRUN feat. ANNE-MARIE & BECKY G
Hear Me Out Monowhales
IYKYK New West
hit your knees paris jackson
Ice Spice PARIS.
Barely Holding On Polo G
Hold Me Quavo
Keep On Gettin It Real Boston Richey
Snow Angel Reneé Rapp
No Place Is Too Far San Holo feat. Whethan & Selah Sol
Different Sofia Camara
First Time Surf Mesa feat. Stevie Appleton
California Takis
Alphabet City The National
See the Ground The Velveteins
Needs Tinashe
Boyfriend Usher
Magnets in the Dark  Young Bombs feat. Lizzy Land
Make You Say (Ellis remix) Zedd
Lightning Zoe Wees
