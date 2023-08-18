Week of August 18 2023 - Newly Added
We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- JEANS - Jessie Reyez feat. Miguel
- 2 Die 4 - Addison Rae feat. Charli XCX
- Lipstick - Charlie Puth
- Used To Be - Anitta
- Boyfriend - Usher
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|2 Die 4
|Addison Rae feat. Charli XCX
|Used To Be
|Anitta
|Matchbox
|Ashley Kutcher
|I'm Still
|Bahamas
|Right Here For Now
|Bakar
|End Of The World
|bludnymph
|At Your Worst
|Calum Scott
|Unfinished House
|Cautious Clay feat. Julian Lange
|Lipstick
|Charlie Puth
|Manhattan
|Chvrches
|Notes from a wrist
|d4vd
|Tough Kid
|Daisy the Great
|Losing You
|Del Water Gap
|Confident (Rock Version)
|Demi Lovato
|JAWS
|Dizzy
|XTRDNR
|DJ Shub feat. Boogát
|Booty Drop
|Doechii
|Tempo
|EXO
|The Dark Prince
|Eyedress feat. Mac DeMarco
|Bonjour
|Gambi feat. NLE Choppa
|Perhaps
|Guns N' Roses
|Damage Gets Done
|Hozier feat. Brandi Carlile
|Stolen Heart
|HRVY
|Fall In Love
|Icona Pop
|Hate (Remix)
|Idman feat. Lojay & Highlyy
|JEANS
|Jessie Reyez feat. Miguel
|Uneasy
|Jon Batiste feat. Lil Wayne
|Try Me
|Karan Aujila
|Keep A Window Open//
|KennyHoopla
|HVN ON EARTH
|Lil Tecca feat. Kodak Black
|Spinnin'
|Madison Beer
|COMING YOUR WAY
|MICHAËL BRUN feat. ANNE-MARIE & BECKY G
|Hear Me Out
|Monowhales
|IYKYK
|New West
|hit your knees
|paris jackson
|Ice Spice
|PARIS.
|Barely Holding On
|Polo G
|Hold Me
|Quavo
|Keep On Gettin It
|Real Boston Richey
|Snow Angel
|Reneé Rapp
|No Place Is Too Far
|San Holo feat. Whethan & Selah Sol
|Different
|Sofia Camara
|First Time
|Surf Mesa feat. Stevie Appleton
|California
|Takis
|Alphabet City
|The National
|See the Ground
|The Velveteins
|Needs
|Tinashe
|Boyfriend
|Usher
|Magnets in the Dark
|Young Bombs feat. Lizzy Land
|Make You Say (Ellis remix)
|Zedd
|Lightning
|Zoe Wees