Week of August 19, 2022 - Newly Added
We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- Don't Let the Light Go Out - Panic! At The Disco
- Pink Venom - BLACKPINK
- 29 - Demi Lovato
- fun out of it (with BENEE) - Johnny Orlando
- Make You Say (feat. Beauz) - Zedd, Maren Morris
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|don't sleep, repeat (feat. Machine Gun Kelly)
|44phantom
|Mind Games (feat. Jackson Wang)
|88rising & MILLI
|My G (ft. Ed Sheeran)
|Aitch
|Lobby
|Anitta & Missy Elliott
|Nomads
|Aysanabee
|Blue
|B.o.B
|Where It Ends
|Bailey Zimmerman
|Heaven
|Bazzi
|sophisticated
|bbno$
|ALMOST FAMOUS (feat. Mark Hoppus)
|Beauty School Dropout
|Pink Venom
|BLACKPINK
|No Body
|Blake Shelton
|Camp Anonymous
|Cautious Clay
|Runaway Blue
|Chloe George
|Fruity
|chloe moriondo
|Her
|Daya
|Deep End
|Dayglow
|29
|Demi Lovato
|HAPPY ENDING
|Demi Lovato
|COME TOGETHER
|Demi Lovato
|FREAK
|Demi Lovato, YUNGBLUD
|Trust Issues
|Emei
|STRUT
|EMELINE
|No Ties
|Fiji Blue
|The End
|Five Finger Death Punch
|Pray For You
|Grace Kinstler
|Falsetto
|Internet Money & Lil Tecca
|3 Heads*
|Jean Dawson
|coping (1621)
|Johnny Orlando
|terrible person
|Johnny Orlando
|fun out of it
|Johnny Orlando, BENEE
|Pretend
|Juliana Madrid
|Go Around
|Kane Brown
|Dip! (feat. DavidTheTragic)
|Kenny Mason
|Near Miss
|Liz Cass
|Chemical High
|Lost Frequencies
|Forever And A Day (feat. Caroline Byrne)
|LP Giobbi
|Wish You Were Here (feat. Khalid)
|Lukas Graham
|MANIAC (feat. Windser)
|Macklemore
|Life According To Raechel
|Madison Cunningham
|Good Enough
|Maisie Peters
|5 4 3 2 1
|Offset
|Flying
|Olivia Knox
|Don't Let The Light Go Out
|Panic! At The Disco
|Tonight
|Peter McPoland
|washing off the blood
|Powfu
|Leave Me Alone
|RealestK
|Tippa My Tongue
|Red Hot Chili Peppers
|Secrets
|Regard, RAYE
|I Did Drugs For You
|Rook Monroe
|Electricity
|Ross Copperman
|YOU AGAINST YOURSELF
|Ruel
|Watching TV
|Sara Kays
|3am in nyc
|SEB
|I'm Pressed
|serpentwithfeet
|Pull Up (feat. Samm Henshaw)
|Smoko Ono
|Deep End
|Stacey Ryan
|See The Light
|Stephen Sanchez
|Self Worth (feat. Lil Perco)
|Stunna Gambino
|Hide And Seek
|Tayo Sound & Rudimental
|Fallin' With Me
|The Struts
|Is This What It Feels Like to Feel Like This?
|The Wombats
|playing tricks
|thuy
|Opposite
|Tink
|Dancin' In The Country
|Tyler Hubbard
|Make You Say (feat. BEAUZ)
|Zedd, Maren Morris