iHeartRadio

Week of August 19, 2022 - Newly Added

952x500-iHRT-NewMusic-Blog_DemiLovato

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • Don't Let the Light Go Out - Panic! At The Disco
  • Pink Venom - BLACKPINK
  • 29 - Demi Lovato
  • fun out of it (with BENEE) - Johnny Orlando
  • Make You Say (feat. Beauz) - Zedd, Maren Morris

...and so much more. Enjoy!

Song Artist
don't sleep, repeat (feat. Machine Gun Kelly) 44phantom
Mind Games (feat. Jackson Wang) 88rising & MILLI
My G (ft. Ed Sheeran) Aitch
Lobby Anitta & Missy Elliott
Nomads Aysanabee
Blue B.o.B
Where It Ends Bailey Zimmerman
Heaven Bazzi
sophisticated bbno$
ALMOST FAMOUS (feat. Mark Hoppus) Beauty School Dropout
Pink Venom BLACKPINK
No Body Blake Shelton
Camp Anonymous Cautious Clay
Runaway Blue Chloe George
Fruity chloe moriondo
Her Daya
Deep End Dayglow
29 Demi Lovato
HAPPY ENDING Demi Lovato
COME TOGETHER Demi Lovato
FREAK Demi Lovato, YUNGBLUD
Trust Issues Emei
STRUT EMELINE
No Ties Fiji Blue
The End Five Finger Death Punch
Pray For You Grace Kinstler
Falsetto Internet Money & Lil Tecca
3 Heads* Jean Dawson
coping (1621) Johnny Orlando
terrible person Johnny Orlando
fun out of it Johnny Orlando, BENEE
Pretend Juliana Madrid
Go Around Kane Brown
Dip! (feat. DavidTheTragic) Kenny Mason
Near Miss Liz Cass
Chemical High Lost Frequencies
Forever And A Day (feat. Caroline Byrne) LP Giobbi
Wish You Were Here (feat. Khalid) Lukas Graham
MANIAC (feat. Windser) Macklemore
Life According To Raechel Madison Cunningham
Good Enough Maisie Peters
5 4 3 2 1 Offset
Flying Olivia Knox
Don't Let The Light Go Out Panic! At The Disco
Tonight Peter McPoland
washing off the blood Powfu
Leave Me Alone RealestK
Tippa My Tongue Red Hot Chili Peppers
Secrets Regard, RAYE
I Did Drugs For You Rook Monroe
Electricity Ross Copperman
YOU AGAINST YOURSELF Ruel
Watching TV Sara Kays
3am in nyc SEB
I'm Pressed serpentwithfeet
Pull Up (feat. Samm Henshaw) Smoko Ono
Deep End Stacey Ryan
See The Light Stephen Sanchez
Self Worth (feat. Lil Perco) Stunna Gambino
Hide And Seek Tayo Sound & Rudimental
Fallin' With Me The Struts
Is This What It Feels Like to Feel Like This? The Wombats
playing tricks thuy
Opposite Tink
Dancin' In The Country Tyler Hubbard
Make You Say (feat. BEAUZ) Zedd, Maren Morris


5