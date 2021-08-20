Week of August 20, 2021 - Newly Added
We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- Shawn Mendes & Tainy - Summer of Love
- Skrillex, Justin Bieber & Don Toliver - Don't Go
- Ed Sheeran - Visiting Hours
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER - LO$ER=LO♡ER
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|Unlock It (feat. Playboi Carti)
|ABRA & Boys Noize
|Chasing Stars (feat. James Bay)
|Alesso & Marshmello
|cool enough
|almost monday
|Move
|American Authors, Rob Thomas & Santana
|Maybe We Never Die
|Anderson East
|Hate Love
|Ann Marie
|The Mission
|Bakar
|Thelma + Louise
|Bastille
|Something in the Water
|Boys World
|Chewing Gum
|Cian Ducrot
|I GUESS IM IN LOVE
|Clinton Kane
|Change My Clothes
|Dream & Alec Benjamin
|Memories
|dvsn & Ty Dolla $ign
|Visiting Hours
|Ed Sheeran
|Risk It All
|Ella Henderson, House Gospel Choir & Just Kiddin
|this is how i learn to say no
|EMELINE
|SI TÚ SUPIERAS
|Feid
|I Got A Feeling (feat. Georgia Ku)
|Felix Jaehn & Robin Schulz
|Adidas
|Finn Askew
|Peach
|Future Islands
|Running Wild (Tumblr Girls 2) [feat. Kossisko]
|G-Eazy
|9 TIMES OUTTA 10
|Gunna & Taurus
|Summer
|Jaden
|About Last Night
|Jake Bugg
|Weddings and Funerals
|Jake Wesley Rogers
|Life Is Not The Same
|James Blake
|Rock the Boat
|Jazz Cartier & KYLE
|Worst (I Assume)
|JoJo
|La Botella
|Justin Quiles & Maluma
|One Mississippi
|Kane Brown
|Wild Hearts
|Keith Urban
|SIERRA NIGHTS (feat. Ryan Beatty)
|Kevin Abstract
|Flowers
|khai dreams
|Ring My Line (feat. Headie One)
|King Promise
|Money
|Kyle Dion
|Where Would I Be
|Lady A
|never mind, let's break up
|LANY
|Abajo y Arriba
|Lele Pons & Juhn
|Over and over Again
|LiL Lotus
|Message in a Bottle
|Livingston
|After Midnight
|Lola Young
|Mood Ring
|Lorde
|Dominoes
|Lorde
|In My Mind
|Lyn Lapid
|Summer Feeling
|Matoma & Jonah Kagen
|Survivor
|Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
|Ease My Mind (Come Over)
|Nija
|SECOND HAND LOVE
|NOVODOR ft. Will Heard
|I Feel Good (feat. Anthony Watts & DJWS)
|Pitbull
|Delfino (Feel This Way) (feat. Bruhnice)
|Pretty Boy Aaron
|Runaway
|R3HAB, Sigala & JP Cooper
|Queendom
|Red Velvet
|Quiet On Set
|Remi Wolf
|Already Won (feat. Lil Durk)
|Rod Wave
|I'm So Good at Lying (feat. Powfu & Thomas Reid)
|Rxseboy
|Psychedelic Views (feat. IDK)
|Sad Night Dynamite
|Ben & Jerry
|salem ilese
|Aye
|Sam Fender
|Summer of Love
|Shawn Mendes
|My Sister (feat. jorja smith)
|Shaybo
|Run It Up (feat. Sleepy Hallow & A Boogie wit da Hoodie)
|Sheff G
|Don't Go
|Skrillex, Justin Bieber & Don Toliver
|Sheesh!
|Surfaces with Tai Verdes
|In the Dark
|Swae Lee & Jhené Aiko
|To-Do List
|The Felice Brothers
|Living In The Heart Of Love
|The Rolling Stones
|Somebody's Son (feat. Brandy)
|Tiwa Savage
|Woah
|TOBi & Jazz Cartier
|LO$ER=LO♡ER
|TOMORROW X TOGETHER
|Rich MF (feat. Polo G & Lil Durk)
|Trippie Redd
|Like Me
|YFN Lucci & Bandhunta Izzy
|Summer in Brooklyn
|Young Bombs feat. JORDY
|Tick Tock
|Young Thug
|fleabag
|YUNGBLUD