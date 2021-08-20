iHeartRadio

Week of August 20, 2021 - Newly Added

BlogHeader (1)

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • Shawn Mendes & Tainy - Summer of Love
  • Skrillex, Justin Bieber & Don Toliver - Don't Go
  • Ed Sheeran - Visiting Hours
  • TOMORROW X TOGETHER - LO$ER=LO♡ER 

...and so much more. Enjoy!

Song Artist
Unlock It (feat. Playboi Carti) ABRA & Boys Noize
Chasing Stars (feat. James Bay) Alesso & Marshmello
cool enough almost monday
Move American Authors, Rob Thomas & Santana
Maybe We Never Die Anderson East
Hate Love Ann Marie
The Mission Bakar
Thelma + Louise Bastille
Something in the Water Boys World
Chewing Gum Cian Ducrot
I GUESS IM IN LOVE Clinton Kane
Before You Gotta Go Courtney Barnett
We The Ones (feat. Blxst & Tree Thomas) Dame D.O.L.L.A.
Perfume Del Water Gap
10ft Tall Devin Kennedy
Reaching Out (feat. Bow Anderson) Dillon Francis
Before You Gotta Go Courtney Barnett
We The Ones (feat. Blxst & Tree Thomas) Dame D.O.L.L.A.
Perfume Del Water Gap
10ft Tall Devin Kennedy
Reaching Out (feat. Bow Anderson) Dillon Francis
Change My Clothes Dream & Alec Benjamin
Memories dvsn & Ty Dolla $ign
Visiting Hours Ed Sheeran
Risk It All Ella Henderson, House Gospel Choir & Just Kiddin
this is how i learn to say no EMELINE
SI TÚ SUPIERAS Feid
I Got A Feeling (feat. Georgia Ku) Felix Jaehn & Robin Schulz
Adidas Finn Askew
Peach Future Islands
Running Wild (Tumblr Girls 2) [feat. Kossisko] G-Eazy
9 TIMES OUTTA 10 Gunna & Taurus
Summer Jaden
About Last Night Jake Bugg
Weddings and Funerals Jake Wesley Rogers
Life Is Not The Same James Blake
Rock the Boat Jazz Cartier & KYLE
Worst (I Assume) JoJo
La Botella Justin Quiles & Maluma
One Mississippi Kane Brown
Wild Hearts Keith Urban
SIERRA NIGHTS (feat. Ryan Beatty) Kevin Abstract
Flowers khai dreams
Ring My Line (feat. Headie One) King Promise
Money Kyle Dion
Where Would I Be Lady A
never mind, let's break up LANY
Abajo y Arriba Lele Pons & Juhn
Over and over Again LiL Lotus
Message in a Bottle Livingston
After Midnight Lola Young
Mood Ring Lorde
Dominoes Lorde
In My Mind Lyn Lapid
Summer Feeling Matoma & Jonah Kagen
Survivor Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Ease My Mind (Come Over) Nija
SECOND HAND LOVE NOVODOR ft. Will Heard
I Feel Good (feat. Anthony Watts & DJWS) Pitbull
Delfino (Feel This Way) (feat. Bruhnice) Pretty Boy Aaron
Runaway R3HAB, Sigala & JP Cooper
Queendom Red Velvet
Quiet On Set Remi Wolf
Already Won (feat. Lil Durk) Rod Wave
I'm So Good at Lying (feat. Powfu & Thomas Reid) Rxseboy
Psychedelic Views (feat. IDK) Sad Night Dynamite
Ben & Jerry salem ilese
Aye Sam Fender
Summer of Love Shawn Mendes
My Sister (feat. jorja smith) Shaybo
Run It Up (feat. Sleepy Hallow & A Boogie wit da Hoodie) Sheff G
Don't Go Skrillex, Justin Bieber & Don Toliver
Sheesh! Surfaces with Tai Verdes
In the Dark Swae Lee & Jhené Aiko
To-Do List The Felice Brothers
Living In The Heart Of Love The Rolling Stones
Somebody's Son (feat. Brandy) Tiwa Savage
Woah TOBi & Jazz Cartier
LO$ER=LO♡ER  TOMORROW X TOGETHER
Rich MF (feat. Polo G & Lil Durk) Trippie Redd
Like Me YFN Lucci & Bandhunta Izzy
Summer in Brooklyn Young Bombs feat. JORDY
Tick Tock Young Thug
fleabag YUNGBLUD
2