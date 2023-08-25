iHeartRadio

Week of August 25 2023 - Newly Added

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • Single Soon - Selena Gomez
  • The Girls - BLACKPINK
  • Used To Be Young - Miley Cyrus
  • winner - Conan Gray​
  • Honeymoon Avenue (Live from London) - Ariana Grande

...and so much more. Enjoy!

Song Artist
LUKEY TY TY Anna Sofia
Honeymoon Avenue (Live from London) Ariana Grande
Matchbox Ashley Kutcher
Dying Star Ashnikko feat. Ethel Cain
No Way Jose BABYGRAVY
Self destruct BETWEEN FRIENDS
The Girls BLACKPINK
More Than A Love Song Black Pumas
Moment Of Your Life Brent Faiyaz feat. Coco Jones
Cheat On Me Burna Boy feat. Dave
Daddy's A Psycho Charlotte Cardin
Forever Charlotte Day Wilson feat. Snoh Aalegra
Discoproof Chromeo feat. La Roux
Face Down City Girls
Run Away With Me Cold War Kids
winner Conan Gray
Meridian Dave feat. Tiakola
I CAN'T LOVE HIM (AND LOVE YOU TOO) Fefe Dobson
You Fridayy feat. Fireboy DML
There I Go Gucci Mane feat. J. Cole & Mike WiLL Made-It
Got Me Obessed Jade LeMac
Cruise Control Jenna Raine
Hoops Jimi Somewhere
Drinkin' Joel Corry feat. MK & Rita Ora
Comatose Kwon & Varju
Tantrum Madeline The Person
MTJL Mae Muller
Used To Be Young Miley Cyrus
Heaven Mitski
Do or Die Natalie Jane
Shotgun Rider Patrick Droney
Single Soon Selena Gomez
F**k Fame Skylar Blatt
Quiet Storm Sid Sriram
All White Tai Verdes
What Doesn't Kill You Makes You Paranoid The Beaches
Skipping Like A Stone The Chemical Brothers feat. Beck
Your Side of Town The Killers
Slowly Weston Estate
Main Character Wolf Saga
I Remember Everything Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves
