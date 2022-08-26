iHeartRadio

Week of August 26, 2022 - Newly Added

952x500-iHRT-NewMusic-Blog_DJKhaled2

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • BEAUTIFUL - DJ Khaled
  • Hold Me Closer - Elton John + Britney Spears
  • I'm Good (Blue) - David Guetta, Bebe Rexha
  • Talk that Talk

...and so much more. Enjoy!

 

Song Artist
Temporary Alexa Cappelli
The Wrong Party Andy Grammer, Fitz and the Tantrums
Leave Me Anees
Practice (feat. A$AP Ferg & HARV) Anitta
Emotional Ashe
Backstroke Barny Fletcher
Family Ties Bastille
Groundwork Big Narstie, Ed Sheeran & Papoose
dead inside blackbear
Magazine Blake Rose
In My Mind BNXN fka Buju
Afterglow Bob Moses, Kasablanca
Eager Britton
I Remember Cheat Codes & Russell Dickerson0
Miami CNCO & Beéle
STAR KILLER Curtis Waters
Aluminum Daisy The Great
I'm Good (Blue) [Extended] David Guetta, Bebe Rexha
If I Want You DDG
Juice WRLD DID DJ Khaled
BILLS PAID DJ Khaled
BEAUTIFUL DJ Khaled
GOD DID DJ Khaled
Hold Me Closer Elton John, Britney Spears
Dancing on Your Own Francis Karel
Get A Job Games We Play
god has a sense of humor GAYLE
The People GLDMTH
Leave It On The Dancefloor Hope Tala
Free Slime IDK
Blue Ingrid Andress
After LIKE IVE
Let It Breathe Joey Bada$$
YUKON (INTERLUDE) Joji
JOY (Easy To Improve) Joy Anonymous
ME WITHOUT U Kaleena Zanders & Party Pupils
GATÚBELA KAROL G & Maldy
Congrats LANY
Beautiful Stranger Laufey
Treesha Lil Tecca
Beat the Odds Lil Tjay
Antisocial Lorelei Marcell
Dangerous Madison Beer
It's Too Late Marcus King
Better Off High Marcus Mumford
Cut Deep Matt Maeson
You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween Muse
Wrong Decisions NAV 
Every Beginning Ends Noah Cyrus & Benjamin Gibbard
i wanna be with you NYK
Electricity Ross Copperman
CODE Offset, Moneybagg Yo
Big Stunna Quavo, Takeoff & Birdman
Circles feat. Ocean Wisdom Rag'n'Bone Man
Black Mascara RAYE
5 Estrellas Reik & Sech
Calm Down Rema & Selena Gomez
cross your mind ROLE MODEL
Closure Savannah Ré
Dr. Phil Seaforth
Jane feat. Ayra Starr Skip Marley
India Me SleazyWorld Go
It Only Takes Two Surfaces
Shadow Syn Cole & Alida
how deep? Tai Verdes
Weird Goodbyes (feat. Bon Iver) The National
Talk that Talk TWICE
why am i alive Zevia
5