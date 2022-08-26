Week of August 26, 2022 - Newly Added
We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- BEAUTIFUL - DJ Khaled
- Hold Me Closer - Elton John + Britney Spears
- I'm Good (Blue) - David Guetta, Bebe Rexha
- Talk that Talk
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|Temporary
|Alexa Cappelli
|The Wrong Party
|Andy Grammer, Fitz and the Tantrums
|Leave Me
|Anees
|Practice (feat. A$AP Ferg & HARV)
|Anitta
|Emotional
|Ashe
|Backstroke
|Barny Fletcher
|Family Ties
|Bastille
|Groundwork
|Big Narstie, Ed Sheeran & Papoose
|dead inside
|blackbear
|Magazine
|Blake Rose
|In My Mind
|BNXN fka Buju
|Afterglow
|Bob Moses, Kasablanca
|Eager
|Britton
|I Remember
|Cheat Codes & Russell Dickerson0
|Miami
|CNCO & Beéle
|STAR KILLER
|Curtis Waters
|Aluminum
|Daisy The Great
|I'm Good (Blue) [Extended]
|David Guetta, Bebe Rexha
|If I Want You
|DDG
|Juice WRLD DID
|DJ Khaled
|BILLS PAID
|DJ Khaled
|BEAUTIFUL
|DJ Khaled
|GOD DID
|DJ Khaled
|Hold Me Closer
|Elton John, Britney Spears
|Dancing on Your Own
|Francis Karel
|Get A Job
|Games We Play
|god has a sense of humor
|GAYLE
|The People
|GLDMTH
|Leave It On The Dancefloor
|Hope Tala
|Free Slime
|IDK
|Blue
|Ingrid Andress
|After LIKE
|IVE
|Let It Breathe
|Joey Bada$$
|YUKON (INTERLUDE)
|Joji
|JOY (Easy To Improve)
|Joy Anonymous
|ME WITHOUT U
|Kaleena Zanders & Party Pupils
|GATÚBELA
|KAROL G & Maldy
|Congrats
|LANY
|Beautiful Stranger
|Laufey
|Treesha
|Lil Tecca
|Beat the Odds
|Lil Tjay
|Antisocial
|Lorelei Marcell
|Dangerous
|Madison Beer
|It's Too Late
|Marcus King
|Better Off High
|Marcus Mumford
|Cut Deep
|Matt Maeson
|You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween
|Muse
|Wrong Decisions
|NAV
|Every Beginning Ends
|Noah Cyrus & Benjamin Gibbard
|i wanna be with you
|NYK
|Electricity
|Ross Copperman
|CODE
|Offset, Moneybagg Yo
|Big Stunna
|Quavo, Takeoff & Birdman
|Circles feat. Ocean Wisdom
|Rag'n'Bone Man
|Black Mascara
|RAYE
|5 Estrellas
|Reik & Sech
|Calm Down
|Rema & Selena Gomez
|cross your mind
|ROLE MODEL
|Closure
|Savannah Ré
|Dr. Phil
|Seaforth
|Jane feat. Ayra Starr
|Skip Marley
|India Me
|SleazyWorld Go
|It Only Takes Two
|Surfaces
|Shadow
|Syn Cole & Alida
|how deep?
|Tai Verdes
|Weird Goodbyes (feat. Bon Iver)
|The National
|Talk that Talk
|TWICE
|why am i alive
|Zevia