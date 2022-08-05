iHeartRadio

Week of August 5, 2022 - Newly Added

952x500-iHRT-NewMusic-Blog_DJKhaled

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • Staying Alive ft. Drake & Lil Baby - DJ Khaled
  • Obsessed (with Charlie Puth & Shenseea) - Calvin Harris
  • Bad Decisions ft. BTS and Snoop Dogg - Benny Blanco
  • boy - The Killers

...and so much more. Enjoy!

Song Artist
Imposter Syndrome Abe Parker
Turnham Green Adam Melchor
Bad Decisions benny blanco, BTS, Snoop Dogg
I Love You More Than You Know (feat. Childish Gambino) bLAck pARty
toxic energy blackbear & The Used
Told You I Could Drink (feat. Lady A) BRELAND
Obsessed (with Charlie Puth & Shenseea) Calvin Harris
Enough charlieonnafriday
butterfly fields Christian French
Make Me Believe Diplo & Melé
STAYING ALIVE (feat. Drake & Lil Baby) DJ Khaled
Swamp Bitches Doechii & Rico Nasty
Electric Life Duncan Laurence
Is This Love '09 (feat. 50 Cent) Eminem
She Told Me filous & Leo Stannard
Here In Your Bedroom (feat. Avril Lavigne) Goldfinger
luv 2 the beat Gwyn Love & La+ch
It's All on You (feat. Kodak Black) Icewear Vezzo
She's The One Ikky, Soni Pabla
strawberry chainsaw JAWNY
AMUSED Jnr Choi & Fivio Foreign
HISTORY Joel Corry & Becky Hill
Guitars and Drugs John K
All She Wanna Do (feat. Saweetie) John Legend
Twin Flame KAYTRANADA & Anderson .Paak
The Little Things Kelsea Ballerini
Not Over Yet (feat. Tom Grennan) KSI
I Literally Never Think About You KYLE
Stranger Lauv
Love Jones Leon Thomas & Ty Dolla $ign
Faster Lil Tecca
Blonde Maisie Peters
kaleidoscope mxmtoon
Trippin' Naliya & Tay Money
Sin Novia Nicky Jam
Bitch Back (feat. FLETCHER) Olivia O'Brien
Highlight Omar Apollo
Edge of the Edge Panda Bear & Sonic Boom
Local God Panic! At the Disco
Handle On You Parker McCollum
Party of a Lifetime Pitbull & Play-N-Skillz
Diva (feat. Emilia) Princess Nokia
Princess Charming Pussy Riot & salem ilese
Backpack Quinn XCII
What Does That Make Me? Sad Night Dynamite
Simon Says See You Next Year & Dreamer Isioma
Replay (with Dylan Matthew) SLANDER & Dylan Matthew
Raised by Wolves The Interrupters
boy The Killers
Lord Forgive Me (feat. Fat Nwigwe) Tobe Nwigwe, EARTHGANG & Pharrell Williams
hover like a GODDESS WILLOW
The Emperor YUNGBLUD

 

 

 

5