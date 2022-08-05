Week of August 5, 2022 - Newly Added
We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- Staying Alive ft. Drake & Lil Baby - DJ Khaled
- Obsessed (with Charlie Puth & Shenseea) - Calvin Harris
- Bad Decisions ft. BTS and Snoop Dogg - Benny Blanco
- boy - The Killers
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|Imposter Syndrome
|Abe Parker
|Turnham Green
|Adam Melchor
|Bad Decisions
|benny blanco, BTS, Snoop Dogg
|I Love You More Than You Know (feat. Childish Gambino)
|bLAck pARty
|toxic energy
|blackbear & The Used
|Told You I Could Drink (feat. Lady A)
|BRELAND
|Obsessed (with Charlie Puth & Shenseea)
|Calvin Harris
|Enough
|charlieonnafriday
|butterfly fields
|Christian French
|Make Me Believe
|Diplo & Melé
|STAYING ALIVE (feat. Drake & Lil Baby)
|DJ Khaled
|Swamp Bitches
|Doechii & Rico Nasty
|Electric Life
|Duncan Laurence
|Is This Love '09 (feat. 50 Cent)
|Eminem
|She Told Me
|filous & Leo Stannard
|Here In Your Bedroom (feat. Avril Lavigne)
|Goldfinger
|luv 2 the beat
|Gwyn Love & La+ch
|It's All on You (feat. Kodak Black)
|Icewear Vezzo
|She's The One
|Ikky, Soni Pabla
|strawberry chainsaw
|JAWNY
|AMUSED
|Jnr Choi & Fivio Foreign
|HISTORY
|Joel Corry & Becky Hill
|Guitars and Drugs
|John K
|All She Wanna Do (feat. Saweetie)
|John Legend
|Twin Flame
|KAYTRANADA & Anderson .Paak
|The Little Things
|Kelsea Ballerini
|Not Over Yet (feat. Tom Grennan)
|KSI
|I Literally Never Think About You
|KYLE
|Stranger
|Lauv
|Love Jones
|Leon Thomas & Ty Dolla $ign
|Faster
|Lil Tecca
|Blonde
|Maisie Peters
|kaleidoscope
|mxmtoon
|Trippin'
|Naliya & Tay Money
|Sin Novia
|Nicky Jam
|Bitch Back (feat. FLETCHER)
|Olivia O'Brien
|Highlight
|Omar Apollo
|Edge of the Edge
|Panda Bear & Sonic Boom
|Local God
|Panic! At the Disco
|Handle On You
|Parker McCollum
|Party of a Lifetime
|Pitbull & Play-N-Skillz
|Diva (feat. Emilia)
|Princess Nokia
|Princess Charming
|Pussy Riot & salem ilese
|Backpack
|Quinn XCII
|What Does That Make Me?
|Sad Night Dynamite
|Simon Says
|See You Next Year & Dreamer Isioma
|Replay (with Dylan Matthew)
|SLANDER & Dylan Matthew
|Raised by Wolves
|The Interrupters
|boy
|The Killers
|Lord Forgive Me (feat. Fat Nwigwe)
|Tobe Nwigwe, EARTHGANG & Pharrell Williams
|hover like a GODDESS
|WILLOW
|The Emperor
|YUNGBLUD