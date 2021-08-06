Week of August 6, 2021 - Newly Added

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights for this week:

The Weeknd - Take My Breath

FINNEAS - A Concert 6 Months From Now

LILHUDDY ft ian dior, Tyson Ritter and Travis Barker - Don't Freak Out

KITO - ft. Bea Miller - Steal My Clothes

Black Eyed Peas ft. Saweetie & LeLe Pons

...and so much more. Enjoy!