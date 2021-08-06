iHeartRadio

Week of August 6, 2021 - Newly Added

TheWeeknd-Blog

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights for this week:

  • The Weeknd - Take My Breath
  • FINNEAS - A Concert 6 Months From Now 
  • LILHUDDY ft ian dior, Tyson Ritter and Travis Barker - Don't Freak Out
  • KITO - ft. Bea Miller - Steal My Clothes
  • Black Eyed Peas ft. Saweetie & LeLe Pons

...and so much more. Enjoy!

Song Artist
Stupid Feelings 220 KID & LANY
Wish You Were Here Alaina Castillo
Faking My Own Death Allison Ponthier
Good Goodbye (feat. Jimmie Allen) Ashley Cooke
Volví Aventura & Bad Bunny
Don't Hate Me Badflower
Business Becky Hill & Ella Eyre
HIT IT Black Eyed Peas ft. Saweetie & Lele Pons
@ my worst blackbear
Casanova Blake Rose
Miss You a Little (feat. lovelytheband) Bryce Vine
Dancing In the Dark [Bruce Springsteen Cover] Cannons
Thank You (Jax Jones Remix) Diana Ross
Break Our Fall Dispatch
Leave The World Behind DVBBS, GATTÜSO & Alida
By My Side EVAN GIIA
Only When I Look into Your Eyes Fiji Blue
A Concert Six Months From Now FINNEAS
Relate for KING & COUNTRY
Oh No!!! (from The Suicide Squad) grandson, VIC MENSA & Masked Wolf
New Blood (feat. Boy Matthews) Gryffin
Sex Tape Hippo Campus
Please Don't Leave Just Yet Holly Humberstone
Las Vegas Houndmouth
UP UP AND AWAY ill peach
Wishful Drinking Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt
SUVs (Black on Black) Jack Harlow & Pooh Shiesty
Résumé Jenevieve
Can't Jor'dan Armstrong
Closer Justin Nozuka
Steal My Clothes Kito ft. Bea Miller
Treasure Laci Kaye Booth
REPEAT IT Lil Tecca & Gunna
Don't Freak Out LILHUDDY ft. iann dior, Travis Barker and Tyson Ritter
Moody Girl Lillian Hepler
Blue - 2AM Lola Young
Songs You Never Heard Luke Bryan
permanent +1 Luz
Life Ain't Fair Maddie & Tae
lights coming down marcos g
Venus Fly Trap (Sofi Tukker Remix) MARINA
Love Runs Out Martin Garrix, G-Eazy, Sasha Sloan
Central Station MAY-A
Rare NAS
Noches en Miami Natti Natasha
No Regrets NEA & SHY Martin
High Horse Nelly, BRELAND & Blanco Brown
i hope ur miserable until ur dead Nessa Barrett
Tus Poses Nio García
Animal Noah Kahan
Nights Like This OCTAVIO the Dweeb
Blanket of Sadness (feat. Rendy Pandugo) Oslo Ibrahim
Sour OSTON
Swerve (feat. Fever333 & Sueco) Papa Roach
Rumble (feat. Tay Floss) Pop Smoke
Gravity Posh Chocolates
Soshy Purity Ring
Jumper (feat. Kareen Lomax) Rudimental
Struck By Lightning (feat. Cavetown) Sara Kays
Hope Sigma, Carla Marie
Bad Girl (feat. Shaggy) Spice
downtown sunsetto
Get Down SUSTO
Coming to Meet You The Cat Empire
11/17 The Honest Heart Collective
Daddy Issues (Remix) The Neighbourhood & Syd
Take My Breath The Weeknd
Redneck Be Like Thomas Rhett
Walk The Beat Tierra Whack
Undo (Back To My Heart) Tinashe & Wax Motif
Freddy (feat. Young Thug) Trapboy Freddy
I See You Tyler Shaw
Coastin' Victoria Monét
Enter Sandman Weezer
Larabar Wet
YOU YENDRY feat. Damian Marley
Someday YOG$, MASN & Tiffany Day
girls in town Young Saab, Nana Lourdes & Rome Fortune
Silver and Gold (feat. Sam Fischer & Pink Sweat$) Yung Bae
life sentence Zachary Knowles
 
2