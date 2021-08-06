Week of August 6, 2021 - Newly Added
We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights for this week:
- The Weeknd - Take My Breath
- FINNEAS - A Concert 6 Months From Now
- LILHUDDY ft ian dior, Tyson Ritter and Travis Barker - Don't Freak Out
- KITO - ft. Bea Miller - Steal My Clothes
- Black Eyed Peas ft. Saweetie & LeLe Pons
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|Stupid Feelings
|220 KID & LANY
|Wish You Were Here
|Alaina Castillo
|Faking My Own Death
|Allison Ponthier
|Good Goodbye (feat. Jimmie Allen)
|Ashley Cooke
|Volví
|Aventura & Bad Bunny
|Don't Hate Me
|Badflower
|Business
|Becky Hill & Ella Eyre
|HIT IT
|Black Eyed Peas ft. Saweetie & Lele Pons
|@ my worst
|blackbear
|Casanova
|Blake Rose
|Miss You a Little (feat. lovelytheband)
|Bryce Vine
|Dancing In the Dark [Bruce Springsteen Cover]
|Cannons
|Thank You (Jax Jones Remix)
|Diana Ross
|Break Our Fall
|Dispatch
|Leave The World Behind
|DVBBS, GATTÜSO & Alida
|By My Side
|EVAN GIIA
|Only When I Look into Your Eyes
|Fiji Blue
|A Concert Six Months From Now
|FINNEAS
|Relate
|for KING & COUNTRY
|Oh No!!! (from The Suicide Squad)
|grandson, VIC MENSA & Masked Wolf
|New Blood (feat. Boy Matthews)
|Gryffin
|Sex Tape
|Hippo Campus
|Please Don't Leave Just Yet
|Holly Humberstone
|Las Vegas
|Houndmouth
|UP UP AND AWAY
|ill peach
|Wishful Drinking
|Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt
|SUVs (Black on Black)
|Jack Harlow & Pooh Shiesty
|Résumé
|Jenevieve
|Can't
|Jor'dan Armstrong
|Closer
|Justin Nozuka
|Steal My Clothes
|Kito ft. Bea Miller
|Treasure
|Laci Kaye Booth
|REPEAT IT
|Lil Tecca & Gunna
|Don't Freak Out
|LILHUDDY ft. iann dior, Travis Barker and Tyson Ritter
|Moody Girl
|Lillian Hepler
|Blue - 2AM
|Lola Young
|Songs You Never Heard
|Luke Bryan
|permanent +1
|Luz
|Life Ain't Fair
|Maddie & Tae
|lights coming down
|marcos g
|Venus Fly Trap (Sofi Tukker Remix)
|MARINA
|Love Runs Out
|Martin Garrix, G-Eazy, Sasha Sloan
|Central Station
|MAY-A
|Rare
|NAS
|Noches en Miami
|Natti Natasha
|No Regrets
|NEA & SHY Martin
|High Horse
|Nelly, BRELAND & Blanco Brown
|i hope ur miserable until ur dead
|Nessa Barrett
|Tus Poses
|Nio García
|Animal
|Noah Kahan
|Nights Like This
|OCTAVIO the Dweeb
|Blanket of Sadness (feat. Rendy Pandugo)
|Oslo Ibrahim
|Sour
|OSTON
|Swerve (feat. Fever333 & Sueco)
|Papa Roach
|Rumble (feat. Tay Floss)
|Pop Smoke
|Gravity
|Posh Chocolates
|Soshy
|Purity Ring
|Jumper (feat. Kareen Lomax)
|Rudimental
|Struck By Lightning (feat. Cavetown)
|Sara Kays
|Hope
|Sigma, Carla Marie
|Bad Girl (feat. Shaggy)
|Spice
|downtown
|sunsetto
|Get Down
|SUSTO
|Coming to Meet You
|The Cat Empire
|11/17
|The Honest Heart Collective
|Daddy Issues (Remix)
|The Neighbourhood & Syd
|Take My Breath
|The Weeknd
|Redneck Be Like
|Thomas Rhett
|Walk The Beat
|Tierra Whack
|Undo (Back To My Heart)
|Tinashe & Wax Motif
|Freddy (feat. Young Thug)
|Trapboy Freddy
|I See You
|Tyler Shaw
|Coastin'
|Victoria Monét
|Enter Sandman
|Weezer
|Larabar
|Wet
|YOU
|YENDRY feat. Damian Marley
|Someday
|YOG$, MASN & Tiffany Day
|girls in town
|Young Saab, Nana Lourdes & Rome Fortune
|Silver and Gold (feat. Sam Fischer & Pink Sweat$)
|Yung Bae
|life sentence
|Zachary Knowles